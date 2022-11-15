ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Associated Press

Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials to regulate businesses and set environmental and public health rules, rebuking the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature again after affirming abortion rights this summer. The Associated Press called the election Tuesday against a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have made it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards under the control of the governor and others in the executive branch. The call came a week after Election Day and after Monday’s deadline for mail-in ballots to reach county elections offices. Opponents of the measure said its defeat showed that many voters remained wary of the Legislature after a statewide vote Aug. 2 decisively rejecting a proposed amendment on abortion pushed by Republican lawmakers. That measure would have said the Kansas Constitution doesn’t grant the right to abortion, which would have allowed the Legislature to greatly restrict or ban it. “That caused people to question what else the Legislature was up to by way of attempting to increase the Legislature’s power,” said Democratic state Rep. John Carmichael, of Wichita.
KWCH.com

Kansas governor pushes to expand Medicaid in 2nd term

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Laura Kelly will serve as Kansas’ governor for the next four years and with a second term comes a list of priorities. Kelly said she will focus on five objectives, starting next year. Those include providing tax relief, expanding Medicaid, legalizing medical marijuana, protecting first responders and investing in mental health resources.
Kansas Reflector

‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. The success of “Tiger King” has me wondering if executives at Netflix would […] The post ‘Potato King’ of Kansas emerged from slavery to thrive and prosper as groundbreaking businessman appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KCTV 5

DOJ to investigate whether Missouri ‘unnecessarily institutionalizes’ those with serious mental illnesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The United States Department Justice has opened an investigation into whether Missouri “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing facilities.”. The investigation is going to take place under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the DOJ announced Wednesday. The DOJ said they...
MISSOURI STATE
KSN News

Search data shows which states many Kansans want to move to

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Search analysis by the website MovingApt.com shows Kansans are showing interest in moving to three states in particular. The data shows California as a top pick for those considering relocating. Neighboring states Missouri and Colorado come in second and third for relocating searches. When working to determine which states Kansans were […]
