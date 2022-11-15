ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday

Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
NASDAQ

Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,...
Motley Fool

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Dividends are a valuable tool for investors, particularly if you pay attention to the most consistent dividend payers. Compare your own shopping list against these consistent dividend payers to find ones you might want to own. If you like dividends, now could be a good time to pick up some...
NASDAQ

1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...

