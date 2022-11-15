Bears Fall in Latest Big 12 Power Rankings

The Baylor Bears get a chance to move back up in the power rankings when they host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

The Baylor Bears, coming off a loss to Kansas State, moved down two spots in the Inside the Bears/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 11.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) lost to Kansas State, 31-3, to snap their three-game winning streak. With the victory, the Bears moved from No. 3 last week to No. 5 this week.

The Bears will host undefeated TCU on Saturday.

The Week 11 results included TCU beating Texas, 17-10; Kansas State beating Baylor, 31-3; West Virginia beating Oklahoma, 23-20; Oklahoma State beating Iowa State, 20-14; and Texas Tech beating Kansas, 43-28.

The Week 12 schedule is set for Saturday. TCU is at Baylor at 11 a.m. central. Kansas State is at West Virginia at 1 p.m. central; Texas is at Kansas at 2:30 p.m. central. Texas Tech is at Iowa State at 6 p.m. central. Oklahoma State is at Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 11 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (10-0, 7-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2) — 45 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) — 39 points (Last Week: 6)

4. Texas (6-4, 4-3) — 36 points (Last Week: 2)

5. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) — 29 points (Last Week: 3)

6. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4) — 26 points (Last Week: 8)

7. Kansas (6-4, 3-4) — 16 points (Last Week: 5)

8. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) — 14 points (Last Week: 10)

9. Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) — 13 points (Last Week: 7)

10. Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

