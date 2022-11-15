Jana Kramer Says Chris Evans Ghosted Her After Awkward Bathroom Mishap

Photo: Getty Images

Jana Kramer has opened up about her brief romance with 2022's "Sexiest Man Alive." On a recent episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer, the actress and singer shared a story about how her few dates with Chris Evans in the 2000s ended on a mortifying note.

"He wasn't Captain America yet, but he was like the heartthrob cutie," she recalled. "I can't remember how many dates it was. I just remember the last date." According to Kramer, Evans invited her to his house one night for a "sleepover," but the night was derailed because she ate some asparagus for dinner.

"To this day I'm actually sort of mortified… this is an embarrassing thing," she revealed. "The last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again. We didn't hook up that night. He stayed up late with his friends, and in the morning, I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house."

Kramer said after the incident she "never heard from him again." While their romance was short-lived, she did mention that Evans was a "great kisser" and "super sexy."

Evans is now reported to be dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, with a source telling People that they've been romantically linked "for over a year and it's serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

As for Kramer, after ending her marriage with ex-husband NFL player Mike Caussin, she previously said she plans to keep her future relationships more private. "For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart," she said.