The CTA is at a crossroads right now, as the agency struggles to improve reliability, tackle the “ghost run” problem, get its workforce back up to pre-pandemic levels, and improve safety. At a time like this, institutional knowledge of the transit system is helpful, so Streetsblog checked in with retired CTA supervisor Kevin Majors, 66, to get his take on recent events.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO