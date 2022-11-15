Read full article on original website
fitsmallbusiness.com
Mercury IO Mastercard® Review for 2023
Mercury IO Mastercard®, a business prepaid card, offers automatic 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Those who are Invite Only (IO) can get additional discounts, such as up to $100,000 credit on Amazon Web Services (AWS), 25 free seats on Loom, and 30% off for six months on QuickBooks Online. You can also choose your preferred date and pay in full every month using the funds found in your Mercury account.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Offer Customer Financing in 4 Steps
Customer financing is when customers pay for a product or service in installments or with store credit instead of paying the full amount upfront. You can offer customer financing either through your business itself or via a third-party financing partner, like Klarna and Affirm. Offering customer financing options can boost sales, increase conversions, improve customer loyalty, and drive repeat business.
fitsmallbusiness.com
What Is Employee Engagement & Why Is It Important?
Employee engagement describes the level at which an employee is connected to their work and the organization. Having high engagement with employees results in reduced turnover, improved productivity and work performance, and increased overall profitability. Read on to learn more about what employee engagement is and why it’s important to...
fitsmallbusiness.com
23 B2B Sales Statistics to Know in 2023
Business-to-business (B2B) sales involves selling products or services to other businesses, associations, or nonprofit organizations. Compared to its business-to-consumer (B2C) sales counterpart, marketing to B2B demands a longer sales process with more complex lead generation, qualification, and nurturing activities. To best prepare for this environment using real-life insights, here are 23 B2B sales statistics you should know, plus their takeaways.
