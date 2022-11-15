WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the chilly day here in the ArkLaMiss, a little too cool for my tastes personally. The light breeze we had also added insult to injury. Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 30s near freezing temperatures, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas in south Arkansas actually fall to the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected to occur overnight into early tomorrow morning, so I suggest waking up a few minutes early to make sure you have time to defrost the car on the way to work/school.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO