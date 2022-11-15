Read full article on original website
Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar to host Thanksgiving Lunch
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, Clawdaddy’s Crawfish and Oyster Bar will be hosting Thanksgiving Lunch. In order to fund the free Thanksgiving Lunch, Clawdaddy’s will also be selling 12-pound fried turkeys. The turkeys will cost $70 and will be ready for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Lunch is an opportunity to […]
El Dorado Downtown Holiday Open House happening on November 20th
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Holiday Open House is happening in El Dorado, Ark., this Sunday, November 20, 2022. The event will be on Washington street in downtown El Dorado from 1 PM to 4 PM. Downtown businesses will be celebrating with the annual Christmas Open House...
City of Monroe to host annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, December 2nd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will host its annual Christmas tree lighting on December 2, 2022. The lighting will take place at the Civic Center Plaza, starting at 5 PM. There will be hot chocolate, and cookies provide. The city of Monroe invites the community out to attend this event.
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. Territory manager Jen Dewbre said...
Murphy Arts District to host its November MAD Farmers Market on November 19th
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado, Ark. is hosting their November date of the MAD Farmers Market on November 19, 2022. The event will be happening from 8 AM to 11 AM on Saturday. The farmers market will be hosted in the MAD...
A Magical Cirque Christmas happening November 18 in El Dorado
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A Magical Cirque Christmas is coming to El Dorado, Ark., this Friday, November 18, 2022. The show comes from MagicSpace Entertainment as part of its national tour and features “jaw-dropping magic, big laughs, holiday music, and stunning acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure.”
Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen 2023 crowned inside Neville’s auditorium
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Monroe and Miss Monroe’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was held Sunday afternoon at Neville High School. Three Teens and four Miss candidates competed for Miss Monroe and Outstanding Teen titles on Nov. 13, 2022, shortly after 2 p.m. inside the high school’s auditorium. 2023...
Deadly shooting prompts BPPJ hearing on special event permits
ARCADIA, La. -- The Bienville Parish Police Jury has set a public hearing in December for an ordinance to add teeth to gatherings and events and require groups to obtain a permit for the event. The request comes at the request of Sheriff John Ballance following a shooting that killed...
Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace reaches 100 days in office
WINNSBORO, La (KTVE/KARD)– Alice Wallace was recently elected mayor of Winnsboro and took office in July. She has reached her 100 days in office. Mayor Wallace spoke to us about her progress so far. “In my first 100 days, we’ve been able to go and revitalize two of our parks, doing painting and fixing things.” […]
Candy Cane Lane drive thru lights is open for the holidays
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD)– Ever since 2017, when the Hanson family opened Candy Cane Lane, it has been one of the events that families look forward to each holiday season. Candy Cane Lane just opened for the season, and we learned more about this magical park. Ben Hanson, owner of Candy Cane Lane, told us more. […]
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting help locating Bastrop woman
WILMOT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cecile Storment. Cecile was last seen in Wilmot, Arkansas, driving a 2006 white Toyota Avalon with retired Air Force tags. The vehicle resembles the one pictured below. The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance […]
Louisiana man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested
A man was arrested for threatening to shoot people inside of a West Monroe retail store.
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, November 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the chilly day here in the ArkLaMiss, a little too cool for my tastes personally. The light breeze we had also added insult to injury. Tonight, overnight lows are expected to fall into the lower 30s near freezing temperatures, I wouldn’t be surprised if some areas in south Arkansas actually fall to the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected to occur overnight into early tomorrow morning, so I suggest waking up a few minutes early to make sure you have time to defrost the car on the way to work/school.
Mobile healthcare unit opens at Wossman High
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Primary Health Services Center implemented a mobile healthcare unit at Wossman High School in Monroe. The unit arrived on campus today, Nov. 15, and will be accepting patients when they receive the proper tools. The goal of the healthcare unit is to provide convenient and accessible...
AIKENS TRIAL: Witness who saw bomb go off at loan company said caller threatened her family
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Continuing coverage of the Daniel Aikens trial, the man arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. Check back for updates throughout the day. Nov. 15, 5:00 p.m. update:. A Hobby Lobby loss prevention investigator testified about receipts, still photos...
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
FAFSA night to take place at SouthArk on November 16th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College is hosting a FAFSA night to provide assistance in completing the form. It will focus on the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those in attendance will receive hands-on help in completing the FAFSA and other scholarship applications such...
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 15th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/15/2022) Some pesky, low clouds and patchy drizzle continue across the ArkLaMiss this morning, but skies should gradually clear as we work through the day. Expect temperatures to remain below normal through the rest of the week. Temperatures should climb into the low 50s this...
South Arkansas Community Education to host chili making class on November 16th
El DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community Education is hosting a Chili making class on November 16, 2022. Attendees can “Learn to cook a hearty and delicious chili to warm you up on these cold days to come!”. The class will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30...
Monroe, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
