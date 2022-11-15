ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

It’s Christmas Year-Round at Sweets by Mrs. C

Dorothy Jackson is 91 years old, but when it comes to Christmas, she’s a kid at heart. “To me, Christmas is everything,” she says. “It’s the way people act and the way they talk. Christmas is gorgeous. I wish it would last all year.”. And here,...
MONONGAHELA, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends

This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

The Christmas Gift Tickets are Available!

Pazaz Christian Dance Academy presents... On December 9th and 10th, over 100 dancers from the Greensburg area will take to the stage to present a unique version of the Nutcracker. Tickets are now available!
GREENSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

North Park Holiday Laser Show Returns For a Third Year

One bright spot in the first Covid-19 holiday season of 2020, when many traditional events were canceled, was the North Park Holiday Drive-In Laser Show. The vast parking lot of the North Park Swimming Pool was converted into a drive-in theater for the synchronized light show. Attendees never had to leave the warmth of their car, enjoying the show’s music on their radios.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
north-fayette.com

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden Dazzling Nights

When: Takes place from November 27, 2022 until January 2, 2023, from 5:30pm until 9:00pm. Where: Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Pittsburgh, 15071. Cost: $25.00/adults and $22/children (children 2 and under are free). There's much more, so be sure to check the Botanic Garden's website for additional information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Newly Renovated Home in Squirrel Hill

This stately home welcomes you with a large front porch, unique architectural arches, and a checkerboard floor porch. Inside, charm and style abound with every inch of this much loved, recently renovated Murdoch Farms home. The updated contemporary living floor plan offers a state-of-the-art kitchen with Subzero and Wolfe appliances opening to a cozy family room. The new butler’s pantry offers a second oven and dishwasher for the best in entertaining. A sophisticated lacquered bar makes any guest feel right at home. The hardwood floors have all been restored and the entire home has been painted and papered. The relaxing primary bedroom suite offers ample privacy with a sitting room and a large primary bathroom. Three full floors of living space that feel spacious while still easy to maintain. The enclosed backyard with a custom tree house is a secret, secluded professionally landscaped garden in the heart of the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Pancake breakfast, bingos, pierogi sale

• St. James Church, New Alexandria, will have all-day Eucharistic adoration Nov. 21 for the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m. and adoration will continue from 8:30 a.m. until benediction at 6 p.m. A children’s Eucharistic hour will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with children. Details: 724-668-2829.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Holiday shopping, animal encounters and parties celebrating art and history are on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. The Peoples Gas Holiday Market opens Friday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Inspired by the original German Christkindlmarkts (or “Christmas Markets”), the market features...
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 11/17/22

Chance is a sweetheart who came to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is a little shy but warms up quickly. Chance is young, loves to play with toys, and is very food motivated! After playtime he loves to curl up in soft blankets for a snooze. He seems to do well next to other dogs in our outdoor runs but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. Chance has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on all of his vaccines. All he needs is a loving home to call his own. If you think that’s yours, apply today! Visit Chance at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
momcollective.com

A Guide to Holiday Light Displays & Exhibits In & Around Pittsburgh

Take a peek at the list below for a light display near you!. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night rolls into the night with Tree lighting City-County Building and at the Corner of Stanwix Street & Penn Avenue. The tree lighting will be paired with fireworks!
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy