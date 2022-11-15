Read full article on original website
Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.Jason MortonThurman, IA
This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic LandmarkCJ CoombsClarinda, IA
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, NebraskaCJ CoombsAtchison County, MO
Bopp named Teacher of the Year
(Shenandoah) -- Contributors inside and outside the Shenandoah School District were honored in traditional ceremonies in Shenandoah Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Shenandoah Education Association announced the Teacher of the Year and Friend of Education Award recipients for 2022 at the Shenandoah Middle School commons. Amy Bopp, a 28-year veteran elementary instructor, received the Teacher of the Year award. SEA committee co-chair Hollie Larson says Bopp has made a mark as a teacher, coach and mentor in the school district.
Gregg fields Clarinda feedback
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda officials bent Iowa Governor Adam Gregg's ear on a number of fronts earlier this week. Gregg was in the community late Wednesday to tour a downtown apartment renovation project on the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce's offices at 115 East Main Street. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. During the lieutenant governor's visit, city officials took the opportunity to voice concerns regarding difficulties in securing grant money for improving high speed internet services in the community. Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill told Gregg the city has experienced roadblocks when it comes to grant writing process.
Glenwood schools seek architect for elementary options
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood school officials continue to explore options for the future of the district's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board approved an resolution seeking requests for proposals--or RFPs--for an architect to explore the possible renovation of Northeast Elementary School. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the architect will also examine renovating a building on the Glenwood Resource Center.
Clarinda chamber holding multiple 'shop local' holiday promotions
(Clarinda) -- Several events are on the docket in Clarinda to get people in the holiday shopping mood while also staying local. That's according to Clarinda Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Farwell, who joined the KMA Morning Show earlier this week to discuss several events coming up over the next month. The holiday shopping season kicks off Thursday with the Hometown Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Farwell says the event will feature several community businesses.
Gregg lauds Clarinda housing project
(Clarinda) -- Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is praising Clarinda officials for what some call "a golden moment" for the downtown area. Gregg stopped in Clarinda late Wednesday morning as part of swing through southwest Iowa to gauge the progress of a housing renovation project. Work continues on the renovation of the upper floor of the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce offices at 115 East Main Street into two 1,300 square-foot apartment units. Proceeds from a $200,000 Iowa Economic Development Authority Downtown Housing grant made the project possible. Gregg tells KMA News the downtown housing grant program drives investment in rural communities.
Red Oak Police Department to conduct Toys for Tots in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department and the Red Oak Volunteer Firefighters Association will be a distribution point for the Marine Toys for Tots program again this holiday season. The program aims to ensure that no child in Montgomery County is left without a gift for Christmas, according...
Mills County board taking steps to address upcoming attorney vacancy
(Glenwood) -- There's still a ways to go, but Mills County officials have begun the process of filling a soon-to-be vacancy for county attorney. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Mills County Board of Supervisors discussed the next steps for filling the vacancy after Naeda Elliott, who has now formally submitted her letter of resignation, won the race for county attorney last week. Additionally, the board approved the canvass of the midterm elections, which Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News allows the county to move forward with addressing the position. One of the board's first moves was making the position part-time instead of full-time, which Crouch says should help make the role more attractive to prospective individuals.
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
Thanksgiving Night at Gene Leahy Mall & Holland Center Promises Free Fun For Which to Be Grateful
Pack up the Thanksgiving leftovers, shorten up that post turkey nap, and head down to the Gene Leahy Mall for an enormous holiday season kickoff on Thursday, November 24th!. Maggie Winton, Event Marketing Coordinator at Vic Gutman & Associates, spoke with Mike Hogan about this free, family friendly event which hasn’t taken place since 2018. It starts with the Lighting Ceremony at 6:00 p.m. and continues with a free “Making Spirits Bright” concert at the Holland Center which includes vocalists and the Nebraska Wind Symphony at 7:00 p.m.
Ronald Douglas Murry, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 8 hours...
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
Red Oak council deliberates interim scenarios, search process for city administrator, clerk
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are beginning to lay the groundwork for how the city will address filling two of its top administrative positions. Meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council acknowledged the retirements of City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton which were submitted late last week. While the resignations aren't effective until the end of the year, per their retirement letters, their last days in the office are December 5th and 2nd due to accumulated vacation time. However, Bolton signified she would assist through December with payroll. Wright has been with the city for the past 21 years, while Bolton has been working with the city for nearly 39 years. Thus, the city is looking at possible solutions in the interim for the two roles. Councilman Tim Fridolph says he has been in contact with Al Vacanti, a retired city administrator, who has assisted various communities with administrative or clerical duties while finding a permanent solution.
Nancy M. Fischer, 78, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 P.M. Visitation End: 6:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
Helen Hunt, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 3:00 p.m. Memorials: Helen Hunt Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa.
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
Elkhorn St. Patrick's Catholic Church is building new church campus
West Omaha is growing at a rapid pace: housing, businesses and people-wise. Also in that mix is churches.
Richard Lee Stricker, age 66, Craig, Missouri
Location: 1st Presbyterian Church, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Location: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig. Notes:obit can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
