(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are beginning to lay the groundwork for how the city will address filling two of its top administrative positions. Meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council acknowledged the retirements of City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton which were submitted late last week. While the resignations aren't effective until the end of the year, per their retirement letters, their last days in the office are December 5th and 2nd due to accumulated vacation time. However, Bolton signified she would assist through December with payroll. Wright has been with the city for the past 21 years, while Bolton has been working with the city for nearly 39 years. Thus, the city is looking at possible solutions in the interim for the two roles. Councilman Tim Fridolph says he has been in contact with Al Vacanti, a retired city administrator, who has assisted various communities with administrative or clerical duties while finding a permanent solution.

RED OAK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO