NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
Antonio Brown Posts Screenshot Of Blunt Text From Tom Brady
Tom Brady has gone to bat for Antonio Brown several times in the past few seasons. In his last year in New England, Brady supported and vouched for Brown to sign with the Patriots after the receiver was traded from the Steelers and cut from the Raiders. However, after Brown sent intimidating ...
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Colts Legend Edgerrin James Reacts To Jeff Saturday Being Named Interim
Newly-hired Colts' interim Jeff Saturday is 1-1 in his last two games as a head coach. Despite falling to the Fellowship Christian Paladins in his last high school coaching appearance, Saturday silenced his doubters Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by defeating the Las ...
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"
As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
NFL
Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'
On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense. However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man for the first time since her divorce from Tom Brady.
As Deshaun Watson heads to practice, Browns fans must recognize this is just the start of many changes
Deshaun Watson is going to walk onto a regular-season practice field on Wednesday. What that means for the Cleveland Browns is vastly different than the unrealized hopes and dreams of September. When the 2022 season started, the ceiling for the Browns (3-6) was to hand off a playoff contending team...
Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young
It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
Cooper Kupp Sends Message To Fans After Receiving Brutal Injury News
The Los Angeles Rams' injured wideout Cooper Kupp will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken the news in stride. Kupp on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the team's medical staff and said he was excited to see what the future held. "Thanks to ...
49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
Dalvin and James Cook's mom with fantastic hoodie as Vikings meet Bills
The Minnesota Vikings were in Western New York on Sunday to play the Buffalo Bills. And that meant a running back brothers battle. The Bills boast rookie James Cook. The Vikings have a star, RB Dalvin Cook. What was their mom, Varondria White, to do?. Well like all good moms,...
