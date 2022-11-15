ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"

As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young

It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy