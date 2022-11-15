Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.

