San Luis Obispo, CA

Government Technology

Police Using Tech to Keep Crime Victims Updated on Status

New technology being used by the San Luis Obispo Police Department allows residents to track crime reports and provide feedback in real time, the agency has announced. Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource — SPIDR, for short — “enables public safety agencies to automatically send one-to-one text messages, emails and mobile-friendly surveys to crime victims, reporting parties and other members of the community,” a police news release said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande man killed in road rage incident identified

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the 28-year-old man killed in a road rage incident on Nov. 4 as Alexander Montero Pille. At approximately 7:30 p.m., people in two vehicles began arguing on Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane in what investigators describe as a road rage incident. The vehicles then stopped on Los Berros Road and a physical fight ensued between the occupants of the two vehicles.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kclu.org

Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident

Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium

A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande nurse fined for making false claims she is a doctor

An Arroyo Grande nurse practitioner has agreed to stop claiming she is a medical doctor and to pay a fine. After earning a doctorate degree in nursing, Sarah Erny began identifying herself as “Dr. Sarah Erny,” in violation of the law. California’s Business and Professions Code prohibits all but a select few health care professionals from calling themselves “doctor” or “physician.”
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Settlement reached for nurse who advertised herself as ‘doctor’

Nurse practitioner referred to herself on website, social media accounts as ‘Doctor Sarah’. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that the District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecution Unit has reached a settlement with a local nurse practitioner who referred to herself on her professional website and social media accounts as “Doctor Sarah.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

