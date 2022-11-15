Read full article on original website
Police Using Tech to Keep Crime Victims Updated on Status
New technology being used by the San Luis Obispo Police Department allows residents to track crime reports and provide feedback in real time, the agency has announced. Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource — SPIDR, for short — “enables public safety agencies to automatically send one-to-one text messages, emails and mobile-friendly surveys to crime victims, reporting parties and other members of the community,” a police news release said.
CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting
California Highway Patrol in Buellton is asking the public for any witness information on a highway shooting outside of Lompoc on Saturday, Nov. 12. The post CHP asks for witness information in Saturday highway shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deputies' shooting of man in Providence Landing near Lompoc deemed justified
Two sheriff’s deputies who shot a man near Lompoc earlier this year will not be held criminally liable for their actions, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
Santa Maria Police Department make second arrest in October shooting
Santa Maria Police make second arrest in the Oct. 9 shooting in the area of Vine and Jewel arresting an 18-year-old Santa Maria resident in connection with the shootout. The post Santa Maria Police Department make second arrest in October shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SaveStation installed in downtown Paso Robles city park
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services debuted its first 24/7 public Automated External Defibrillator (AED) also known as a "SaveStation " in downtown Paso Robles city park. The post SaveStation installed in downtown Paso Robles city park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
28-year-old Arroyo Grande man identified as victim in fatal Nov. 4 shooting
San Luis Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of the fatal Nov. 4 road rage shooting as 28-year-old Alexander Montero Pille. The post 28-year-old Arroyo Grande man identified as victim in fatal Nov. 4 shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Second teen suspect arrested in Santa Maria shooting
Santa Maria police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande man killed in road rage incident identified
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the 28-year-old man killed in a road rage incident on Nov. 4 as Alexander Montero Pille. At approximately 7:30 p.m., people in two vehicles began arguing on Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane in what investigators describe as a road rage incident. The vehicles then stopped on Los Berros Road and a physical fight ensued between the occupants of the two vehicles.
kclu.org
Mystery continues over death of Central Coast man in what detectives think was a road rage incident
Detectives are still trying to unravel what led to what they believe was a road range incident on the Central Coast which left a man dead. It happened November 4, on the outskirts of Arroyo Grande. Witnesses say there was an incident involving two vehicles. They say the vehicles stopped on Los Berros Road, and there was a fight. A man was shot during the confrontation, and he later died.
4-vehicle crash along Highway 101 slows traffic through San Luis Obispo
California Highway Patrol is responding to a four-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo Monday evening along highway 101.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in San Luis Obispo: $2.9 million for a condominium
A condominium built in 1979 located in the 3000 block of Rockview Place in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 1,028-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 28, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $2,821 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 3,839-square-foot lot.
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announces new life safety feature
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced the installation of a new life safety feature for the community; the first 24/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
Gov. Newsom froze $1 billion in homeless aid. Will it hurt SLO County service providers?
The freeze on funds could impact local programs, leaders said.
Settlement reached for nurse who advertised herself as ‘doctor’
Nurse practitioner referred to herself on website, social media accounts as ‘Doctor Sarah’. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that the District Attorney’s Office Special Prosecution Unit has reached a settlement with a local nurse practitioner who referred to herself on her professional website and social media accounts as “Doctor Sarah.”
