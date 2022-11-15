ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Eagles add Linval Joseph: Fun facts about Philly’s new defensive tackle

If Howie Roseman keeps this up, he won’t just win the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The Pro Football Writers Association might go ahead and give him the award for 2023 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles, less than 48 hours after their first loss of the season, have made another huge addition… We mean that both figuratively and literally. Linval Joseph is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
WASHINGTON, PA
The Spun

Eagles Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

With standout rookie Jordan Davis still sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles need some help in the middle of their defensive line. The Eagles will reportedly fill some of that void at defensive tackle by signing two-time Pro Bowl free agent Linval Joseph, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Joseph has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter provides notable update on Ben Simmons’ trade market

The Brooklyn Nets might not be able to get the Ben Simmons-sized boulder off their backs as easily as they had hoped. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week in a post to Substack that the Dallas Mavericks, despite recent rumors, do not have trade interest in the embattled Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons. Stein adds that this could be a case of the Mavericks being mentioned repeatedly to try to create an otherwise non-existent market for Simmons.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

DJ Wagner, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Announcing Commitment Today

Camden (N.J.) High School guard DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, will announce his commitment shortly. Wagner, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is set to reveal his pick between Kentucky and Louisville on SportsCenter's social media at 3 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are heavy favorites to land the five-star prospect.
CAMDEN, NJ
Larry Brown Sports

Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard

Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
NBC Sports

Phillies add speedy outfield prospect to 40-man roster

The Phillies on Tuesday added outfielder Johan Rojas to their 40-man roster. The move protects the team from losing him in next month's Rule 5 draft. Rojas, 22, split the 2022 season between High A Jersey Shore and Double A Reading. He hit .260 with eight doubles, five triples, four homers and 16 RBIs in 60 games at Reading.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy