Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
You'll Need Real ID to Get on an Airplane Next Year
In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights. Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used...
Reminder: Flyers will need REAL ID to travel starting in May
NEW YORK -- The federal deadline to upgrade your identification in order to fly within the United States is fast approaching.On May 3, 2023, your standard license or ID card will no longer be accepted at airports.REAL IDs and enhanced IDs are federally compliant and issued by the DMV. You will need them to board a domestic flight within the U.S. and to enter certain federal buildings."Make sure it has a star or a flag on it, and if it does not, get your paperwork together, go on the DMV website, take a look, see what you need," Putnam County Clerk Mike Bartolotti said."We need to know who the people are getting on our commercial flights and if the documents they provided are legitimate, thus, REAL ID," TSA federal security director Robert Duffy said.Enhanced IDs can also be used to enter Canada or Mexico by land or sea. These upgraded IDs will not be accepted for air travel between countries, however.
After long delays, DOT enforces six airlines to pay $600 million in refunds to travelers
Many passengers have been waiting for their refunds from flight cancellations and the DOT has taken a major step to returning that money.
cntraveler.com
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
Comments / 0