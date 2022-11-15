ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
TheDailyBeast

Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home

The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC

