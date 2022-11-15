Read full article on original website
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only. Continue to read to see if your favourite places made it on the list.
Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home
The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Taveta Hobbs. Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.
This Huge Christmas Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in North Carolina.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
Dog abandoned at Greensboro park with bookbag and note finds a new home
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The dog that was abandoned at a Greensboro park with a bookbag and note has found a new home, according to Guilford County Animal Services. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one […]
Walmart Closes Locations In South Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
