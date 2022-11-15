ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

15-year-old boy shot multiple times in southwest Baltimore

Baltimore City police are investigating after a teenager was shot Friday night in southwest Baltimore. Officers said they responded to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue around 9:12 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police have arrested a man for a 2020 murder

Baltimore police have announced the arrest of Terrance Carter, 34, of Baltimore, for the 2020 killing of Steven Lamont Clark Sr., 60. The killing happened May 22, 2020, and police believe Carter shot and killed Clark following an argument in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, according to the news release.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore officer sustained a few injuries during an arrest

A Baltimore police officer suffered ankle and shoulder injuries while trying to arrest a suspect in the 7200 block of Harford Road on Thursday evening. The suspect got away initially but was later caught on Taylor Avenue. The officer was taken to Shock Trauma, where he's expected to be OK.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

4 men burglarize Italian pastry shop in Baltimore

A pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood was burglarized on Friday, Baltimore City police said. Police told WBAL NewsRadio that four men threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro's just before 4 a.m. The four men grabbed an unknown amount of property before leaving the location, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say

HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – United States Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted for rape and robbery in Baltimore. Alex Bennett, 27, was captured by the state fugitive task force on Reisterstown Road, where he was arrested without incident this week. After his arrest, he was transferred to the custody of the Baltimore Police Department and processed at the Central Booking Intake Facility. The post Fugitive wanted for rape arrested by U.S. Marshals in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

3 shot in Aberdeen shootings, 2 taken to Shock Trauma

Three teenagers were found shot Wednesday night in Aberdeen, police said. Aberdeen police said multiple 911 calls came in around 8:19 p.m. for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Stevens Circle. Police said officers found a chaotic and troubling scene with a 17-year-old Aberdeen boy...
ABERDEEN, MD
NBC Washington

20-Year-Old Man Killed in Gaithersburg

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a wooded area of Gaithersburg, Maryland, earlier this month. Officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Then, police K9 officers...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy