Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Beautifully Chaotic They Do Not Move Opens at Catastrophic Theatre

Leave it to Brian Jucha and the folks over at The Catastrophic Theatre to premiere yet another work that defies explanation. The work is They Do Not Move, approximately 80 minutes of theater that manages to encapsulate our present using much of the past. Literally, They Do Not Move is...
Lightscape Brings Dazzling Illuminations To Houston Botanic Garden

Houston Botanic Garden is lit this holiday season. Lightscape returns for its second year, and the outdoor illuminated trail includes immersive installations set to seasonal tunes along a winding path through the Garden. The lights are on display through January 1, 2023. Favorites like the Winter Cathedral, Neon Tree and...
Houston Chamber Choir’s Audience Takes Control This Weekend

Houston Chamber Choir is letting the audience take the wheel for its concert this weekend. In it, the musicians will perform some of its all-time favorites, ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach to Billy Joel, along with song requests from patrons, for an evening of music with special meaning for all.
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 8th Wonder Celebrates Nine Years of Beers

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Holiday Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is hosting its annual Champagne Campaign Holiday Wine Tasting at the Downtown location, as trained sommeliers guide guests through a range of 15 fantastic Champagne producers alongside snacks including yellowfin tuna poke, East Coast fried oysters with béarnaise, petite twice baked potato with burgundy truffles and baked brie. Tickets are $150 per guest plus tax and gratuity and the event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Openings and Closings: Bludorn's Navy Blue Opens, Underbelly Hospitality's Big Plans

Navy Blue, 2445 Times Boulevard, opens November 18 and dining reservations have already begun. The new restaurant from chef/restaurateur Aaron Bludorn will have Jerrod Zifchak as executive chef. Ziffchak most recently held the role at Cafe Boulud in New York City which closed during the pandemic and made the decision permanent in May 2021.
