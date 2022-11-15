Read full article on original website
The Town of Christmas, Florida! Weird Streets & A Time Capsule!
DId you know this small town existed in Florida?
fox35orlando.com
Florida photographer captures amazing shot of heron flying off with baby alligator in mouth
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida wildlife photographer captured an incredible picture of a great blue heron flying off with a baby alligator in its mouth while at the Orlando Wetlands Park on Sunday. "While waiting between tours we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto...
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
bungalower
Orlando’s best annual craft fair, Grandma Party Bazaar, is on December 11￼
Grandma Party Bazaar (Facebook | Instagram) is back at Stardust Video and Coffee in Audubon Park at 1842 Winter Park Road [GMap] this Sunday, December 12. The annual event will take over the Stardust parking lot from 10 a.m. to sundown and will feature the best of the best local makers, creators, and oddities, curated by the event organizers – some of whom you can see below by scrolling down.
Villages Daily Sun
Volunteers will feed first responders
Don Wiley wants to make sure first responders who can’t be home with family this Thanksgiving get the same delicious meal at work. He and dozens of other Villagers are donating Thanksgiving dinner to firefighters working the holiday at all of The Villages Public Safety Department’s fire stations. Wiley, of the Village of Hillsborough, said he started the endeavor several years ago at just a few stations in the community, but he has since expanded the project to all of them. And with the holiday right around the corner, the group is still in need of volunteers to make sure all stations have a meal they won’t forget.“It was always about honoring our first responders,” he said. “These men and women give so much to our community. It was time to give them back something and show our appreciation.”
floridaing.com
Restaurants in Wildwood Florida: Surprising Eats You’ll Love
When it comes to food, restaurants in Wildwood Florida are a hidden gem. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a fancy dinner, you will be able to find it in Wildwood. When most people think of Florida, they think of Orlando and all of the fun theme parks. What they don’t think about is the quieter, more relaxed side of Florida that can be found in places like Wildwood.
villages-news.com
Vicki Lawrence will return to stage in The Villages
Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence will return in February to the stage in The Villages. Lawrence, known for her years on the “Carol Burnett Show” will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. This show is in support of Cornerstone Hospice.
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
theapopkavoice.com
Win a ride with the Clydesdales!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
wmfe.org
Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way’s ThanksGiveAway
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving. The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday — or any other reason — are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.
villages-news.com
Donations of Christmas decorations sought to benefit struggling families
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect solution for those who are never going to use all of the Christmas decorations they brought with them from up north. Area residents can donate them to the sheriff’s office. The donated items, which can be anything from trees to nativity scenes, will be transported to the Sumter County Fairgrounds, where a volunteer organization sorts the items and sets them up like they would be displayed in a store. Families are then invited to shop at the “store” and select items free of charge.
Light Up Ocala 101
If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Florida
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in central Florida that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
adventuremomblog.com
Awesome Things to Do in Silver Springs, Florida
If you are looking for a great day trip, there are so many fun things to do in Silver Springs, Florida. Silver Springs is in north central Florida, conveniently located less than 1.5 hours from Crystal River, Daytona Beach and downtown Orlando. This is a great destination for outdoor adventure...
Villages Daily Sun
Bishop candidates meet parishioners in The Villages
The Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida is looking for a new bishop to lead it, and the three candidates seeking the position dropped by St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages on Tuesday to introduce themselves to parishioners and the community. St. George Episcopal was the second stop of a...
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar
Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property
The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
