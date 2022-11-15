Read full article on original website
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
Prevention
Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It
Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
In Style
Lindsay Lohan Wore a Sheer Dress for Her Red Carpet Debut With Husband Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is gearing up for the holidays and celebrating the release of her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas (which hits the streaming platform today). The actress attended Wednesday's New York City screening alongside her new husband, Bader Shammas, for the couple's red carpet debut. For the special event...
purewow.com
Kate Middleton Rocks Sleek Ponytail & Hat on Remembrance Sunday
Kate Middleton just stepped out with a brand-new hairdo (and she totally nailed it). Over the weekend, the Princess of Wales celebrated Remembrance Day by attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which features beachy waves with a center part. Instead, Princess Catherine rocked a chic ponytail that kept her hair away from her face.
Vogue
Katie Holmes Does A Modern Take On The Flapper Dress
At the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion”, and honours excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni embraced on the red carpet while dressed as Catwoman and a giant worm
Heidi Klum hosted her annual Halloween party in New York City on Monday night. Attendees included her husband Tom Kaulitz and actor Julia Fox.
Jennifer Aniston Reminds Us Why She’s the Ultimate Hair Icon in Bare-Faced & Glowing New Video
Jennifer Aniston has always been Hollywood’s ultimate hair queen. After all, who could forget “The Rachel” haircut that took over in the ’90s? Not only is the actress known for her hair, she loves taking care of it too. In a recent video on Instagram, Aniston reminded us all of her title as hair master while showing off products from her hair-care line Lolavie.
Harper's Bazaar
Style Notes: Katie Holmes' head-to-toe leather look
Katie Holmes has mastered one of the trickiest looks of all: head-to-toe leather. The actress, who was seen out in New York City this week, wore a leather look consisting of a black shirt and matching trousers. While top-to-toe leather might sound daunting, or conjure up images of the Beckhams in their Noughties matching outfits, it's actually very wearable if done right.
Emma Roberts Brings Sleek Style in Black Strapless Dress & Platform Heels to Baby2Baby Gala 2022
Emma Roberts looked sharp on the red carpet over the weekend. The “Scream Queens” alum attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday night. To the fundraising event, Roberts donned a black strapless dress, styled by Elkin. Her Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown featured a square neckline and a cinched waist. The dress reached Roberts’ ankles and a slight slit ran down the middle of the garment near the bottom hem. The actress added a large sparkly moon necklace as well as a bracelet and a few rings. The “Aquamarine” alum added a bit of height to her frame with her shoes....
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Johnny Depp Models Monochromatic Green Pajamas Look for Rihanna’s ‘Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4’ Show
Johnny Depp appeared in “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4” on Nov. 8 in a loungewear ensemble. In his debut as a model for Rihanna’s brand, the actor sports a head-to-toe olive look, including a robe, pajama pants and a Savage x Fenty monogrammed undershirt. The actor is accessorized with a trouser chain on his pajama pants, several silver necklaces, including a dog tag and a statement ring.
Vogue
Katie Holmes Leans Into Cosy Season In Trending Clogs
We’ve seen Katie Holmes do top to toe Khaite leather, a mesh flapper dress and a slinky Tom Ford take on the hooded gown trend in recent weeks. But the Dawson’s Creek alum and latter-day street style phenomenon can’t resist a cosy look when off-duty. A long-time...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Leni Klum Transforms Into Catwoman With Latex Catsuit & Thigh-High Boots for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party
Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, attended her mother’s 21st annual Halloween party in New York yesterday. The German-American tapped into her comic book knowledge for her Catwoman costume inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic depiction of the character in the film “Batman Returns.” Posed for some playful pictures alongside Heidi, who was dressed as a gigantic worm, the 18-year-old model made waves with her all-black outfit consisting of a fitted black latex high-neck catsuit with a pleasing shine. Klum paired the sleek style alongside the comic book antiheroine’s iconic black leather cat ear mask, complete with stark white stitching. Klum...
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
What’s his age again? Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in to the venue, where a group of friends and family were heard shouting, “Surprise!” The “Kardashians” star was dressed for the event in a low-cut black blazer and slacks, while her seemingly unsuspecting rocker beau wore a large grey hoodie. However, the “All the Small Things” musician appeared to later change...
Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022
Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
purewow.com
King Charles Just Posed for a Stunning New Portrait—and He Looks Like a Totally Different Man
King Charles is taking on yet another important role that was previously held by his late father, Prince Philip. This week, the royal family released a brand-new portrait of the monarch, as he officially takes on the role of Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. In the photograph, His Majesty is standing next to a giant oak tree in an open field while the sun shines brightly. King Charles looks like a whole new man in the pic and is dressed in a camel-colored suit and holding a cane in his hand.
