Malibu, CA

Westwood Home Catches Fire

Thursday morning fire Warnall Avenue put out in 44 minutes. A Westwood home fire was put out in under 45 minutes Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday around 7:20 a.m. at 1431 Warnall Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with smoke showing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
CULVER CITY, CA

