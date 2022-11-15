Thursday morning fire Warnall Avenue put out in 44 minutes. A Westwood home fire was put out in under 45 minutes Thursday morning. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday around 7:20 a.m. at 1431 Warnall Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with smoke showing.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO