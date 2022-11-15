Thanksgiving and the holiday season are almost upon us, and historically, the arrival of cooler weather and more home cooking - especially for the holidays - lead to an increase in home cooking fires. Ahead of 2022’s peak home fire season, New York State has already experienced 118 home fire fatalities, compared to 85 at this time last year - an almost 50% increase. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding everyone of basic cooking safety tips that could prevent a fire from ruining the holidays.

2 DAYS AGO