Local Organizations Rally for NY Renews Climate Justice Package at Thompson Park
On Friday, November 18th at 5PM, the student activist group Climate Justice Cornell will rally at Thompson Park to hear from local climate leaders. The event is part of a larger statewide push to celebrate the launch of the NY Renews coalition’s Climate, Jobs, and Justice Package with rallies featuring elected officials, environmental justice advocates, and community members.
Office for Aging Strengthens New Yorkers Access to Community Based Aging Services
The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Blooming Health to improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services via an inclusive, digital engagement platform being made available through a select group of county-based offices for the aging.
Trumansburg Conservatory, Itself Repurposed, Hosts Repurposed Art
Like the Community School of Music and Arts in Ithaca, the Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts (TCFA) is a somewhat unusual venue for visual arts exhibitions. As a home for the various arts, gallery shows have to jostle for time and space with music and dance performances, as well as various classes and workshops.
NYS Has Seen a 50% Increase in Home Fire Fatalities Compared to This Time Last Year
Thanksgiving and the holiday season are almost upon us, and historically, the arrival of cooler weather and more home cooking - especially for the holidays - lead to an increase in home cooking fires. Ahead of 2022’s peak home fire season, New York State has already experienced 118 home fire fatalities, compared to 85 at this time last year - an almost 50% increase. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding everyone of basic cooking safety tips that could prevent a fire from ruining the holidays.
