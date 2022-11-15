ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Gene Simmons Hospitalized, Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals

Kiss founder and bassist Gene Simmons kicked off the week in the hospital, according to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, on Instagram Monday. The 73-year-old rock star later put fans at ease by saying it was "no big deal" and he was only in the hospital for about an hour. Before Simmons was hospitalized, Simmons spoke with Page Six at his El Segundo, California restaurant to spill some details about his daughter Sophie Simmons' upcoming wedding.
James Cameron On The Family Focus Of His “Heart-Wrenching” Sequel ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Contenders L.A.

When approaching features like those in his Avatar franchise and the fantastical worlds they depict, filmmaker James Cameron looks for “true, universal human experience” to ground the narrative.  In the case of the original sci-fi epic released by 20th Century Fox in 2009, he was looking at “a relatively simpler story” about “boy meets girl,” in the vein of Romeo and Juliet. And with his long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, coming up for release on December 16, he’s turned his attention to family.  RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “We all either know the family experience or long for it. It’s just...

