Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Disenchanted continues long-running Disney tradition with cameo star
Disenchanted spoilers follow. Disney has kept up a long-running tradition on sequel Disenchanted, with a familiar voice popping up. Star Alan Tudyk voices the role of Scroll in the newly-released follow-up to Enchanted, but in case you weren't aware, he has actually had a role in every Disney Animation movie since Wreck-It Ralph, where he voiced King Candy.
digitalspy.com
Jason Momoa's new series adds NCIS: Hawai'i stars to cast
Jason Momoa's new Apple TV+ series Chief of War has announced a host of new names joining the cast, including two stars of NCIS: Hawai'i. The upcoming series was confirmed earlier this year, and centres on the unification and colonisation of Hawai'i, taken from the perspective of the indigenous people.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Pitch Perfect star's new Christmas movie
The first trailer for Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow and Justin Long's upcoming film Christmas with the Campbells is here. In the trailer's opening clip, we see Snow's character Jesse declare: "I already have what I want, true love," when asked what she'd like for Christmas – only to be brutally dumped by her boyfriend in the following scene right before the start of the holiday season.
digitalspy.com
Spirited review: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas musical lacks sparkle
It's a brave move to make a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when The Muppet Christmas Carol exists and is a flawless festive perennial for many people. And yet that's exactly what Spirited has done. In the place of Michael Caine, Kermit and the rest of the Muppets, we have Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, but unlike that movie, this is no straightforward adaptation of Charles Dickens. Instead, it's told from the perspective of the ghosts.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
digitalspy.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
digitalspy.com
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo criticises "backwards" casting of new movie
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo has criticised the casting for the upcoming film in the franchise, deeming it "backwards". The actor, who starred as Luigi opposite Bob Hoskins in the 1993 live-action film, took issue with the process for the animated film, which sees Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice the two main roles.
digitalspy.com
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
digitalspy.com
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
digitalspy.com
Slumberland ending explained: Jason Momoa's Netflix movie has emotional twist
Slumberland ending spoilers follow. Jason Momoa travels through our dreams in Netflix's new family fantasy Slumberland, which comes with an emotional kicker. The new movie sees young girl Nemo (Marlow Barkley) find solace in her dreams following the death of her father Peter (Kyle Chandler). In the fantastical world of Slumberland, she meets eccentric outlaw Flip (Momoa) who becomes her guide through this world of wonder.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes exciting step forward as it lands lead star
Alien's new movie might have just found its lead in Cailee Spaeny. Announced earlier this year, this new film is set separately from the others in the franchise and will stream on Hulu, with Fede Álvarez directing and Ridley Scott – behind the camera of 1979's Alien and its two prequels – producing.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman unveils first look at new BBC show
A first trailer for Claudia Winkleman's new BBC show The Traitors has been unveiled, teasing a tense and gripping psychological game that will no doubt have us hooked. The new series is due to make its debut later this month, and sees a group of 22 strangers taken to a remote Scottish castle, with a secret group of Traitors hidden among them murdering a player every night while trying to avoid detection.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife's Helen George celebrates daughter's birthday with sweet pictures
Call the Midwife star Helen George has celebrated her daughter’s birthday, posting a pair of adorable pictures online. In a post on Instagram, Helen shared two photos to mark the 1st birthday of her daughter, Lark. The first photo sees the toddler sitting in front of an inflatable number...
Taylor Swift responds to Eras Tour ticketing mess: ‘It really pisses me off’
Taylor Swift is weighing in on the Ticketmaster meltdown surrounding her forthcoming tour, saying that it “pisses [her] off” that many of her fans “feel like they went through several bear attacks” to get their hands on tickets.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Best Young Character
She’s a great little actress, a very likeable character and has one of the best characters as her mother. Will hasn't been developed enough and deserves more screentime - same with Ricky. Lily is a future leading character. She's had some fantastic material this year - her fear about...
digitalspy.com
Daniel Craig explains why he wanted James Bond to die in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig has opened up about James Bond's death in No Time to Die, revealing why he wanted the iconic spy to be killed off. The star's final outing as 007 was finally released last year, and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the lives of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter.
digitalspy.com
Kristen Stewart set for major career first on new movie
Kristen Stewart is set to mark a major career first, with the actress directing her debut feature movie. The Oscar-nominated star, who previously directed short Come Swim, will oversee The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch, according to Deadline. The actress will also co-write...
digitalspy.com
Ellen Pompeo releases Grey's Anatomy goodbye message
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Ellen Pompeo has released a goodbye message ahead of her on-screen departure in Grey's Anatomy. The original Grey's cast member is set to depart on screen in January, though she'll remain as narrator and return in person as Meredith Grey for the show's season finale next spring.
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2 star breaks silence about major Wakanda Forever reveal
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has broken her silence about the big reveal in the sequel. Following Chadwick Boseman's tragic death in August 2020, Marvel announced they wouldn't be recasting the role of T'Challa, leading fans to speculate who would be donning the Black Panther costume.
Comments / 0