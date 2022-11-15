Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss”
DJ Khaled has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand for the better part of the last year. And following countless social media posts and high energy captions, it was revealed that the joint effort — which includes apparel as well multiple styles of the Air Jordan 5 — would be releasing on Cyber Monday.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
Adidas will sell Yeezy designs under a different name following Kanye West controversy, CFO says
Adidas says it still plans to sell Yeezy designs — just with a different name. The shoe and apparel brand announced its intentions to keep selling Yeezy products — which were created by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West — in a quarterly earnings call Wednesday. "I...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer
Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Joins Kanye West “Cut Ties” Trend
The YSL rapper jokingly cut ties with himself. Young Thug may be behind bars, but he hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to trending news. All month long, major corporations have been severing their connections with Kanye West due to his anti-semitic remarks. Companies like Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to cut their ties with the rapper following his recent controversial outbursts.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Gets Ready For Spring 2023 With Soft Green Gradients
The Nike Air Max Plus has maintained a steady presence within the brand’s lineup of products since celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. As Sean McDowell’s experimental design approaches another new year, it continues to dress up in new gradient finishes sure to win over old and new fans alike.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny 2 Gets Into The Holiday Spirit
Following its collaborative efforts with Social Status, the Nike Air Max Penny 2 has been in the midst of a relatively quick revitalization just in time for the ensuing holiday season. Anticipating a a full slate of GR colorways for the new year, the latest proposition opts for a darkened, winterized aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
Drop 1 Of The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 “Multi-Color Patent” Pack Lands On Nov. 13th
Nike and UNDEFEATED are more than well-likened to one another, having proffered a multitude of timeless collaborations across the Beaverton-based brands iconic lifestyle silhouettes. Following their “5 On It” joint effort seen on the Air Force 1 last summer, the 40th anniversary silhouette is being tapped once again to aid in the Los Angeles-based cohort’s own 20th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sued Over Boogie Down Productions Sample On André 3000 'Donda' Collab
Kanye West is facing a fresh lawsuit over a Boogie Down Productions sample on “Life of the Party,” his collaboration with André 3000 from last year’s Donda. The suit was filed not by BDP leader KRS-One, but the company that owns the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ iconic 1986 Bridge Wars diss “South Bronx,” which was allegedly sampled without permission.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Adidas Split Has Sent The Yeezy Market Into A Frenzy
Many are looking to sell their shoes. Kanye West and Adidas have officially split up after a two-month standoff that got ugly, very fast. Ye had originally wanted to split from Adidas in September when he revealed that the brand was dropping silhouettes and colorways without his permission. It was an interesting admission, and Ye was trying to build a sympathetic case online.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” Release Date Revealed
A classic Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway is on its way back. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time, and fans have always sought after new colorways. With the shoe celebrating a huge anniversary, Nike has decided to come through with some amazing colorways, as well as a few retros. For instance, the latest “Color Of The Month” iteration will be a re-release of the infamous “University Blue” offering.
sneakernews.com
Five adidas Innovations Converge On The AlphaBOOST V1
Over the last 73 years, adidas has been at the forefront of sportswear innovation. As the company heads into 2023, it’s come up with a crazy idea: Combining five of its most iconic developments of the last 30 years on one shoe, resulting in the AlphaBOOST V1. Comprised of...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Gets “Rosewood” Accents
If the Air Penny 2 is following the roadmap of the Air Penny 1, we can fully expect the return of original colorways in addition to the recent collaborative drops with Social Status.Until then, Nike has presented a variety of Air Penny 2 colorways fit for 2022/2023, like this newly revealed “Rosewood” iteration.
Comments / 0