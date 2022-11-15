ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Commanders Pull Off Upset Victory Against 8-0 Eagles

This week heading into Philly to face off against division rival; Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders were looking to pull off the biggest upset of the season. As they were seeking to upset the best team in football and hand the Eagles their first loss of the season after starting off 8-0 for the year. While also seeking retribution for last week’s game against the Vikings. Where the Washington Commanders seemingly had the game won and let the win slip right through their hand.
WASHINGTON, DC
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Malvern Prep

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
MALVERN, PA
Times Leader

Wyoming Valley Conference coaches select girls volleyball all-stars

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s highly successful girls volleyball season landed the Bulldogs more recognition on Tuesday. Senior outside hitter Cecilia Isenberg was named the league’s MVP while Sarah Warner was chosen as coach of the year in a vote by Wyoming Valley Conference coaches.
BERWICK, PA

