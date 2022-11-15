The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO