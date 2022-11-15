Read full article on original website
FS Invests in Rumo Wagons and Increases Its Volume Transported by Rail
By Andréia Vital (JournalCana) With the acquisition of 80 wagons, FS starts an unprecedented business model and should generate a reduction of approximately 50% in CO₂ emissions — FS , with units in Lucas do Rio Verde and Sorriso, in Mato Grosso, announced the expansion of the use of the railway modal for the transport of its cargo . The company acquired 80 wagons that will be operated by Rumo , the largest railroad operator in Brazil, in a deal worth R＄ 115 million.
Boeing Executive Sees Sustainable Aviation Fuel as ‘Key to Airline Industry’s Decarbonization’
(Arab News) Sustainability Policy region lead Robert Boyd tells “Frankly Speaking” the industry is committed to decarbonization over next 30 years; He calls for investment in sustainable fuel, replacement of old fleets, and operational and traffic-management improvements — The aviation industry is committed to decarbonizing, but with air travel set to triple by 2050, alternative energies such as electric and hydrogen will not solve the challenge; airlines must replace old fleets, airports should improve air traffic management structures and industry must invest in sustainable aviation fuel.
Consortium Formed for Developing New Process Technology to Produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(OMV Group) Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV) in Germany announces funding of EUR 3.1 mn for Methanol-to-SAF (M2SAF) development project; BASF, Thyssenkrupp, OMV, DLR and ASG join M2SAF consortium. The strong growth of the aviation industry requires solutions to mitigate the effects aviation has on the climate. Sustainable...
A.P. Moller – Maersk and Carbon Sink Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Green Marine Fuels Production
(Maersk) As part of the strategy to decarbonise its customers’ supply chains, A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has entered a green* methanol partnership with U.S. based project developer Carbon Sink LLC. This is Maersk’s 8th such agreement in the efforts to accelerate global production of green methanol.
WIZZ Air and OMV Sign an Agreement to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(WIZZ Air) Memorandum of Understanding to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) between 2023-2030; Enables Wizz Air to purchase up to 185,000 metric tons of SAF from OMV; Co-operation reaffirms Wizz Air’s ambitious sustainability commitment. Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and most environmentally sustainable airline globally*, has signed a Memorandum...
20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” — January 23-24, 2023 — Berlin, Germany
The 20th International Conference on Renewable Mobility “Fuels of the Future” will take place again from 23rd to 24th January 2023. The motto of the conference is: “Fuels of the Future 2023 – Navigator for sustainable Mobility!” As usual, the event will be bilingual (German-English).
US Backs Tough Fossil Fuel Phase Down Pledge at Climate Summit
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) Countries mulling vow to ‘phase down’ all fossil fuels; Previous climate agreements have focused only on coal — The US will back a proposal to phase down all fossil fuels at the UN climate conference as long as it focuses on projects with unchecked emissions, climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday.
EIA Report Spotlights Increased Ethanol Blend Rate, Lower Cost to Drivers
(Renewable Fuels Association) A report released today (November 16, 2022) by the U.S. Energy Information Administration demonstrates clearly that higher blends of ethanol helped moderate fuel prices in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. The report noted that the U.S. ethanol blend rate hit a record summer average of 10.5% in 2022 and averaged 10.6% in June and August. “Fuel ethanol’s price discount to gasoline was one factor that led to the higher summer blend rate in 2022,” the report stated. “Although ethanol prices have been high in 2022, they have been low relative to gasoline prices, which were at their highest since 2014 this summer because of low domestic inventories and constraints on refining capacity.”
UK’s Biggest Dairy Cooperative Wants to Put More Biomethane Trucks on the Road
(Aria/AltFuels) Amid concern about the cost of energy and preparations for potential shortages of power in the coming months, farmers from the UK’s biggest dairy cooperative, Arla, has issued a call to action for the Government to tap into a major unused source of energy from farms and the wider food supply chain.
Conference on CO2-Based Fuels and Chemicals 2023 — April 19-20, 2023 — Cologne, Germany and ONLINE
The nova “Conference on CO2-based Fuels and Chemicals” is one of the most established worldwide and has developed into a unique meeting and networking place for the entire Carbon Capture & Utilisation (CCU) and Power-to-X industry and its customers. The upcoming 10th edition of this conference again will continue with this success and will showcase again the newest and most important developments in the fast growing field of CO2 capture and utilisation. READ MORE.
2022 Scoping Plan for Achieving Carbon Neutrality
(California Air Resources Board) This Scoping Plan lays out the sector-by-sector roadmap for California, the world’s fifth1 largest economy, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 or earlier, outlining a technologically feasible, cost-effective, and equity-focused path to achieve the state’s climate target. This is a challenging but necessary goal to minimize the impacts of climate change. There have been three previous Scoping Plans. Previous plans have focused on specific greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets for our industrial, energy, and.
Penske Truck Leasing Expands Use of Renewable Diesel with Shell
(Penske Truck Leasing) Today, Penske Truck Leasing announced it has expanded its use of renewable diesel in California through a preferred supplier agreement with Shell Oil Products U.S. (“Shell”). The move is a continuing effort by Penske to help reduce emissions across its truck rental, heavy-duty truck leasing and logistics fleet operations.
Global Alternative Fuels Conference — March 1-2, 2023 — Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GAFC will focus on both, biofuels production as well as include the traditional refineries representatives, discussing refinery upgrades with new investments schemes and products, blending strategies and cutting edge technologies. It will provide a fantastic platform for the showcase of major sustainable projects within the region and further afield, discussing most prominent success stories well as practical.
US Can Reach 100% Clean Power by 2035, DOE Finds, but Tough Reliability and Land Use Questions Lie Ahead
By Herman K. Trabish (Utility Dive) New aggressive planning is needed to identify the long-duration storage technologies and find the land to grow enough resources to reach Biden net zero emissions goals, a DOE national lab reports. — Four major viable paths to a net zero emissions “clean electricity” power system by 2035 “in which benefits exceed costs” are detailed in an August study by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL.
Climate compensation fund approved, other issues up in air
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide ABLC Guide to the BioMade Consortium
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) BioMADE’s mission is to enable domestic bioindustrial manufacturing at all scales, develop technologies to enhance U.S. bioindustrial competitiveness, de-risk investment in relevant infrastructure, and expand the biomanufacturing workforce to realize the economic promise of industrial biotechnology. CEO Douglas Friedman presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
StocExpo — March 14-16, 2022 — Rotterdam, Netherlands
The future of tank storage. The leading event for the tank storage and future fuels industry — The largest and longest running international tank storage and future fuels event will be taking place in Rotterdam in 2023 to inspire, connect and share knowledge within the tank storage community. Thought...
Countries agree on 'loss and damage' fund, final COP27 deal elusive
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries agreed early Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but paused before backing a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday
