Three girls died after major failings in NHS mental health care, inquiry finds
‘Systemic’ failures at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys trust found to have contributed to self-inflicted deaths
Oxfordshire County Council to pay out £3,400 for education failings
A council has been told to apologise and pay a boy and his mother a total of £3,400 after he missed out on full-time education for six months. Oxfordshire County Council caused "unnecessary distress and expense" to the family. The Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) said the authority failed to...
Claims of sleeping staff at Redditch mental health ward
Photographs and video footage appearing to show staff asleep at a mental health facility have been shared with the BBC. In a raft of complaints about Hill Crest Ward in Redditch, Worcestershire, whistle-blowers have told a BBC investigation that the alleged activity was in full view of patients. Sources claimed...
Pupils going without hot school meals near Bristol amid staff shortage
Pupils at seven schools are going without hot lunches due to a catering staff recruitment crisis. The schools near Bristol are only able to provide cold food, such as sandwiches, because of 23 vacancies. South Gloucestershire Council said pupils were still getting the nutrition they needed and hot meals would...
Staffordshire pupils aim to make school plastic-free
A Staffordshire school has trained 50 young "recycling rangers" as it aims to go plastic-free. Pupils at Outwoods Primary in Stretton have also organised a second-hand toy sale to raise money for future schemes. The youngsters, aged between 7 and 11, have additionally been learning how to recycle paper. A...
