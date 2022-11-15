Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Taking Magnesium Every Day and Are There Side Effects?
Your body needs magnesium to carry out critical physiological processes such as muscle and nerve functions, regulate blood pressure, and manage immune function. Read on to answer the question: what does magnesium do for the body?. Magnesium is a naturally occurring mineral found in several foods and is also available...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Study Finds
A new study found that at least one year of treatment with certain kinds of oral diabetes medications was associated with a 22% reduced risk of developing all types of dementia in older adults. On the other hand, the study also found that another oral medication commonly used to treat...
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
myscience.org
Study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer’s disease in mice.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
Fish-oil and turmeric supplements probably won't help you lower your 'bad' cholesterol, study finds
Medication lowered "bad" cholesterol more than fish-oil supplements in a new study. Supplement use rose earlier in the pandemic, but studies indicate it doesn't prevent heart disease. Statins successfully lowered LDL in the study, are safe overall, and come with few side effects. Fish-oil supplements aren't going to lower cholesterol...
cohaitungchi.com
Apple Cider Vinegar and Diabetes: A Cure or an Aid?
If you’ve been searching for various remedies to help manage blood glucose levels, you’ve probably come across the suggestion to add apple cider vinegar into your meal plan. But does this so-called natural remedy really work?. It turns out that using vinegar as a treatment for health aliments,...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
studyfinds.org
6 common ‘heart-healthy’ supplements fail to lower bad cholesterol
CHICAGO — Six popular supplements with a reputation for improving heart health actually fail to effectively lower LDL or “bad” cholesterol, a new study reveals. Researchers with the American Heart Association found that dietary supplements like fish oil, cinnamon, and garlic perform as poorly as a placebo and can’t match the cholesterol-lowering power of statins.
beingpatient.com
What Parts of the Brain Does Alzheimer’s Affect?
How does Alzheimer’s affect the brain? Here’s a look at what parts of the brain Alzheimer’s affects and how the disease progresses. Lapses in memory are a fairly normal part of healthy aging. But in the early stages of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s dementia, cognitive changes may be the result of Alzheimer’s pathology beginning to move through the brain. So, what parts of the brain does Alzheimer’s affect, how do those affects manifest in symptoms, and when in the progression of the disease do these symptoms show up?
studyfinds.org
Beer for your brain? Hops in lagers and light ales may prevent Alzheimer’s disease
WASHINGTON — Could drinking beer in your 20s and 30s protect you from the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in your 60s? A new study finds that hops, which give many varieties of beer their bitter flavor, are also capable of preventing harmful proteins from clumping together in the brain.
cohaitungchi.com
My 3 Day Egg Fast Experience and Weight Loss
There may come a time in your Keto diet journey, where you want to break a stall. Even though you may be eating healthy and doing everything you can, sometimes a weight loss stall happens, where you can’t lose weight. This can be hard, but there are ways to help your body break this stall.
cohaitungchi.com
What are the health benefits of biotin?
Biotin plays a number of important roles in the body, including:. Biotin helps the body convert food into energy — it supports a number of enzymes involved in the breakdown of carbs, fats, and proteins. Specifically, biotin is involved in:. Gluconeogenesis: This is the synthesis of glucose from sources...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
Boost Your Health With Green Tea
Growing up in South America we lived off the land. Visits to the doctor were minimal at the best of times. If you were dying, maybe they would take you to the hospital, maybe. Herbal teas were everything. My grandma would send us outside to pick herbs for specific use.
