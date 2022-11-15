Read full article on original website
Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD
The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
Information needed for visitor guides
Have you or your organizations set dates for your large events for 2023? After setting the dates for 2023, you need to advise the Chamber office, in order to have it listed in the 2023 Calendar of Events/ Visitors Guide brochure. This brochure goes to the printer the first part of December, in order to be sent out to all visitor centers in the state of Kansas by the first of January. We have…
CUHS Titans Kansas Class 3A Sectional Runner-up
For all but one team, the athletic post season schedule will end with a loss as it did Friday night for the Columbus Titans in their, 19-39, loss to Topeka-Hayden Catholic School at Titan Stadium. But the Titans have no reason to hang their heads after rebounding from a 3-5 regular season to finish as one of the top eight teams in the state of Kansas Class 3A Schools at 5-6 and Sectional Runner…
