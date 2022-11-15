For all but one team, the athletic post season schedule will end with a loss as it did Friday night for the Columbus Titans in their, 19-39, loss to Topeka-Hayden Catholic School at Titan Stadium. But the Titans have no reason to hang their heads after rebounding from a 3-5 regular season to finish as one of the top eight teams in the state of Kansas Class 3A Schools at 5-6 and Sectional Runner…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO