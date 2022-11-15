FREE On-Street Parking on Atlantic Avenue Has Resumed

​Visit your favorite shops and restaurants at the Oceanfront and park right outside, for FREE. Starting now and running through April 1 of next year, drivers may park in marked spaces along Atlantic Avenue for up to two hours free of charge.

Where: From 5th to 10th streets; 11th to 19th streets; 22nd to 29th streets; and 31st to 38th streets (Note that there are no parking zones between 10th and 11th streets; 19th and 22nd streets; and 29th and 31st streets)

When: From November 2022 to April 1, 2023, FREE two-hour parking will be available between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

