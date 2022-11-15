Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
wtaj.com
Rimac Nevera hits 256 mph, becomes world’s fastest production EV
The Rimac Nevera reached a top speed of 256 mph at a German test track, which the company claims is a record for production electric vehicles. Rimac chief test and development driver Miro ZrnÄeviÄ accomplished that feat at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Papenburg, Germany, the company said in a press release. The oval track was selected by Rimac for the top-speed run because of its pair of 2.4-mile straights.
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Mistral top speed, Rivian R2 delays: Car News Headlines
After Bugatti ceases production of the Chiron in the coming year, the automaker will switch to building the Mistral, a roadster sharing its underpinnings with the Chiron, and confirmed to be the last Bugatti with the mighty W-16 engine. Bugatti has designed the Mistral to go faster than 261 mph, and perhaps even faster than the 265.6-mph land speed record for an open-top car.
Rimac's Nevera is officially the fastest EV in production, beating Tesla Model S Plaid
Croatian electric vehicle maker, Rimac Automobil now has the bragging rights to the title of the fastest EV in the market, after its Nevera clocked 258 miles (412 km) an hour top speed at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany, a company press release said. The record was previously...
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Porsche 911 With Portal Axles Climbs The Highest Volcano In The World
It's no secret Porsche is working on an off-road 911, but the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S you see here is an entirely different kind of off-roader. It recently battled through some of the most hellish conditions on the planet - the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the tallest volcano in the world that sits in the Andes on the Argentina-Chile border.
electrek.co
Schwinn’s Coston CE e-bike falls $1,000 to new low at $700 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to take a trip downtown without riding in the car? Well, Schwinn’s Coston CE electric bike is on sale for $700, which is $1,000 below its normal going rate. Marking the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time, this e-bike can ride for as long as 35 miles before it’s time to recharge, all without a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
MotorAuthority
Hennessey cranks Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to 1,204 hp for $59,950
The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most powerful factory Mustang ever, but that wasn't enough for Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance. Hennessey's Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 extracts 1,204 hp and 902 lb-ft of torque from Ford's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8, up from the stock 760 hp and 652 lb-ft of torque.
US News and World Report
Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5: Head to Head
As range increases and more models come to market, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common. Models like the Ford Mustang and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two popular electric SUVs. We'll help determine which is best for you. Mustang Mach-E Vs. Ioniq 5: Which Is Better?. The Ford Mustang Mach-E and...
Porsche Seeks Approval For Nurburgring Record Taycan Turbo S Performance Kit Outside Germany
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is in the books as a Nurburging record holder. It now holds the EV record with a time of 7:33.350, having bested the Tesla Model S Plaid record set in 2021 by around two seconds. To do it, Porsche needed some secret sauce. Now, Autocar says the secret sauce could leave German borders for the first time soon.
E36 BMW 3 Series V12 Sleeper Takes On Ford Mustang GT At The Drag Strip
The battle between American and European sports cars has been raging for over a century, with both continents delivering some awe-inspiring machines. America officially builds the world's most popular sports car, the Ford Mustang, but some might argue that European brands, such as BMW, build more capable vehicles. In this...
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
electrek.co
Tesla to hold rare event for Tesla Semi deliveries on Dec. 1
Tesla confirmed that it is going to hold an event on December 1 for the first Tesla Semi deliveries. More details about the production version of the electric truck could be released. While Tesla used to hold regular unveiling events for new products and production vehicle programs, the automaker moved...
electrek.co
Volvo debuts first electric trucks made with ‘fossil-free steel,’ up to 90% recyclable
Volvo Trucks is taking sustainability to the next level with its fully electric commercial trucks. The Swedish truck manufacturer announced that its heavy-duty EV trucks will now feature fossil-free steel. The transportation sector leads fossil fuel consumption and is the second-largest contributor to toxic CO2 emissions globally. Volvo Trucks is...
Volkswagen's all electric office chair can cruise at 12.4 mph
Volkswagen (VW) built a high-tech office chair that can cruise up to 12.4mph (20 kph). The all-electric chair aims to make the day of office workers more amusing. It comes complete with an electric motor, headlights, a horn, an entertainment system, and even a trailer hitch. While all of this makes it look like an office chair from the future, it has been designed to show off the brilliant features of Volkswagen commercial vehicles.
electrek.co
More electric motorcycles take charge at G20 in Bali, escorting electric motorcades
Electric motorcycles are being used by VIPs and in all-electric motorcades to escort delegates from the international community attending the annual G20 Summit. The G20 is a global forum that includes 19 countries and the European Union, together representing the world’s 20 largest economies. The main goals of the...
electrek.co
Here’s what we know about Porsche’s first electric SUV, the 2024 Macan
Porsche is set to unveil its first fully electric SUV in 2024, the Macan EV, which will be “the sportiest model in its segment,” according to the automaker. Although Porsche is pushing its release back another year, the company is finally giving us the details of what we can expect from the long-awaited Macan EV.
