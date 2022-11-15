If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…

