fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/15/22
We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. It’s cold enough to see this mixing with some wintry weather. Mainly around Sedan and south of Grand Lake. We have a weak system moving across Kansas right now into Oklahoma.
columbusnews-report.com
Sheriff offers winter weather preparedness tips
Message from the Sheriff As temperatures dip and winter weather forecasts start to include snow chances, Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves encourages residents to take steps ahead of time to prepare for possible bad weather. “We all know the weather can change rapidly in our area. Rather than waiting to make preparations until significant winter weather is upon us, our agency encourages…
kggfradio.com
Snow in Forecast for KGGF Listening Area
The first snow of the season is on the way. Periods of rain will mix with snow later this morning then transition to all snow by late afternoon and evening. The evening commute may be impacted by accumulating snow on some roadways. The Coffeyville area will see a trace to...
columbusnews-report.com
Gospel concert at Columbus Christian Center
Blaine and Christine Bowman will be in concert Sunday November 20 at the Columbus Christian Center located on Merle Evans Drive. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with a time of fellowship. Blaine Bowman and his Goodtime Band have been at Christian Center a number of times in the past, but it has been a few years since their last visit. They do 15-200 concerts a year from coast to coast with styles…
fourstateshomepage.com
Brush and debris piles on fire near Miami Solid Waste facility
MIAMI, OKLA. – Debris and brush piles near the city’s Solid Waste facility caught fire Monday night, city officials said. Miami firefighters believe the fire started before 5 p.m. and was concentrated to the west of the main building. Miami Fire Chief Robert Wright said fire fighters contained...
jalopyjournal.com
Mo-Kan Dragway in 1965
If you ‘ve ever been lucky enough to attend the HAMB Drags in the past, then you already know where the Mo-Kan Dragway is located in the little town of Asbury, Missouri, just north of Joplin. I’ve recently found some color 8mm drag footage shot at Mo-Kan in the mid 60s, and although the silent footage is grainy and desaturated, it’s still worth the watch. Of course by this time frame the gassers and super stocks were ruling the roost, but you still see plenty of badass FEDs burning rubber out there, too. I find it very comforting that the place looks and feels almost exactly the same after nearly 60 years…
fourstateshomepage.com
Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
fourstateshomepage.com
Western section of West 32nd St. to close
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement today regarding the road-widening project of 32nd street. Starting Monday, November 21, 2022, an additional section of West 32nd Street will be closed from the east side of Alfalfa Road to the west side of Crane Drive as work progresses towards Central City Road. Detour routes will be posted and access to local properties will be maintained at all times.
Trout Season is in full swing in Kansas as Ft. Scott restocks Gunn Park
More than 30 bodies of water are being stocked with rainbow trout across Kansas, providing anglers with winter fishing opportunities.
Large RV storage garage burns in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 reports of a large garage fire in the 400 block of West 31st alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. 400 BLOCK WEST 31ST STREET IN JOPLIN IS VISIBLE FROM 32ND AND PEARL. Joplin Fire first report on the scene, “large detached garage from...
columbusnews-report.com
Veterans assembly features Caleb Linn
In what has become a tradition the students at Columbus Unified High School the students have honored local Veterans with a breakfast and program. Veteran Marine Sgt. Caleb Linn, a fifth grade teacher at Columbus Central School spoke to the students about the importance of remembering America’s Veterans. He opened his talk by quoting former President John F. Kennedy from a speech he gave in…
Kansas issues stream advisory for Humboldt tributary
The Kansas Department of Health & Environment issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of the Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.
columbusnews-report.com
Baxter Springs man on ‘Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman’
25 Years Ago November 13 - 19, 1997 A Columbus business has a new owner, a new name, and will soon have a new look. Don and Kelley Swadley have purchased Hal’s Toy Box Auto Body Shop, 1308 East Oak Street, and renamed it Full Service Paint & Body. Heather Rene Delmont and Adam Joseph Brannin were united in marriage on October 18, 1997 at the First Christian Church in Columbus. The bride is…
fourstateshomepage.com
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
columbusnews-report.com
Jason Hill, 48, Columbus
Jason Lee Hill 48, of Columbus, died Tuesday November 8, 2022 in Pittsburg, following a short illness. Born February 10, 1974, in Columbus, Jason was the son of David Lee and Teressa G. (Hale) Hill. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Columbus Unified High School. Jason worked for a Utility Company repairing electrical lines after natural disasters. He also worked as a…
Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate
WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
columbusnews-report.com
The annual Veterans Day
The annual Veterans Day breakfast and assembly was held Friday at Columbus Unified High School. Students offered recognition to area veterans and active members of the military. Presentation of the flags marked the official start of the program portion of the event. They were carried by Addison Saporito and Faith Henry. Members of the Columbus Unified High School vocal music department performed…
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: rollover crash, Pittsburg’s new fire chief
PRYOR, Okla. – Just after six on Monday night a 2018 Chevrolet Impala struck a culvert. The car then struck a sign, overturned two and a half times, and struck a fence. The driver, Jacee Blackford of Locust Grove, was ejected from the vehicle. The accident happened on Oakwood Road just south of Sycamore Lane in Pryor Oklahoma. Although equipped, OHP says Blackford’s seatbelts were not in use at the time of the crash. She was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted with head, arm, and trunk internal injuries.
columbusnews-report.com
Carolyn Long, 83, Joplin, Mo.
Carolyn Sue Long, 83, of Joplin, Mo. died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Westgate at Wildwood Ranch. She was born March 23, 1939, in Baxter Springs. She married her first husband, Ivan Ray Crane and had three amazing children, Carol, Cheryl and Darrell. She later married Billie P. Long. Carolyn worked at Seventh Street Walmart for well over 30 years before retiring at the age of 74. She enjoyed…
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons amp up traffic enforcement for Thanksgiving campaign
KANSAS (KSNF)— The Parsons Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies this weekend in the Kansas Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. Beginning Saturday, November 19th until Monday, November 27th, Parsons Police will be actively enforcing Kansas occupant protection laws. Their agency will also provide education that serves a reminder that buckling seatbelts saves lives.
