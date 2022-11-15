ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

25newsnow.com

High School Football Quarterfinals Rewind, plus snowy Jim Dandy

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a very memorable day for both Peoria High and Pekin, but also very different outcomes for the Lions and Dragons. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton took his Lions south to Mascoutah and saw his team fall behind 21-14 before a big second half rally. The Lions outscored Mascoutah 22-0 in the second half. Peoria High running back Malachi Washington had 4 touchdowns as Peoria High is now one of four teams left in Class 5A. The Lions are one win away from the state title game. They will host Morris Saturday in the semifinals.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois

Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon High School to Offer a Forensic Science Course

The Dixon Board of Education held their monthly meeting last Wednesday night and one topic of discussion was the possibility of going green with the school buses and driver’s education vehicles. This started when Business Manager Mark Campbell asked for board approval to purchase a 2020 Chevy White activity...
DIXON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
variancemagazine.com

In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline

Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January

Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Lind making progress, says FOP president

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls City Council Approve Funds for SVCC’s Impact Program

The Rock Falls City Council met in regular session last Tuesday night and the proceedings got underway with six general obligation bonds needing ratification. City Administrator Robin Blackert presented for approval the Actuarial Valuations from MWM Consulting Group for the City of Rock Falls Firefighter and Police Pension funds for May 1, 2022 and ending April 30, 2023.
ROCK FALLS, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot

On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
MONMOUTH, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls Begins on November 25th

Centennial Park in Rock Falls (508E. 11thStreet) will shine bright for the third consecutive holiday season as visitors will enjoy festive light displays put together by local businesses, schools, and organizations. The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning Friday, November 25th through Friday, December 23rd. Free admission/ donations are welcome.
ROCK FALLS, IL

