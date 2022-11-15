Read full article on original website
Class 5A football: Morris prepared to take on Peoria in Saturday semifinal
MORRIS — For the 15th time in school history, the Morris football team will play in a semifinal game, as they visit Peoria on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Morris has won 11 of its previous 14 semifinal games. One of those semifinal losses came to Peoria in 2016, a 43-35 decision that the Lions won en route to the Class 5A state championship.
25newsnow.com
High School Football Quarterfinals Rewind, plus snowy Jim Dandy
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a very memorable day for both Peoria High and Pekin, but also very different outcomes for the Lions and Dragons. Peoria High head coach Tim Thornton took his Lions south to Mascoutah and saw his team fall behind 21-14 before a big second half rally. The Lions outscored Mascoutah 22-0 in the second half. Peoria High running back Malachi Washington had 4 touchdowns as Peoria High is now one of four teams left in Class 5A. The Lions are one win away from the state title game. They will host Morris Saturday in the semifinals.
Up eight in first minute, No. 19 Illinois crushes Monmouth
Terrence Shannon, Jr. scored a game-high 30 points Monday night and No. 19 Illinois roared out to a 30-point halftime
ourquadcities.com
Beloved QC mustard maker honored by Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has been a Quad Cities institution since 1889 and now, the award-winning company has another feather to add to its cap – the only local business named to the 2022 Illinois Makers class. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon High School to Offer a Forensic Science Course
The Dixon Board of Education held their monthly meeting last Wednesday night and one topic of discussion was the possibility of going green with the school buses and driver’s education vehicles. This started when Business Manager Mark Campbell asked for board approval to purchase a 2020 Chevy White activity...
Central Illinois Proud
Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
variancemagazine.com
In photos: Carrie Underwood delivers superstar performance in Moline
Just days after taking the stage at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Carrie Underwood brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark on Saturday. Joined by support from opener Jimmie Allen, Underwood followed a special performance alongside Reba and Miranda Lambert in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the CMAs.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
nrgmediadixon.com
Country Legend is Coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport this January
Country Music Legend Tanya Tucker is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport on Thursday, January 19th at 8pm. Tucker’s career began when she was just 13 years old. Her 1972 song “Delta Down” took the country world by storm. Tucker has released 25 albums since 1972 and plans to play her hits live and in concert in Davenport.
1470 WMBD
Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
MyStateline.com
Wrong-way driver's alcohol level was double legal limit in crash that killed Illinois family
Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double the legal limit when she crashed head-on into another car on I-90 in July, killing six members of the same family. Wrong-way driver’s alcohol level was double legal …. Police say a woman had a blood alcohol level double...
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
Take a Walk Through Time in One of Illinois’ Grandest Mansions This Holiday Season
When the Barnes Mansion was built in Rockford, Illinois in 1893, it was the grandest home of its time and THE gem of the city's social scene. Many fabulous parties were thrown there by Williams Fletcher Barnes and his family, and everyone who was anyone in Rockford used to hang out there.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls City Council Approve Funds for SVCC’s Impact Program
The Rock Falls City Council met in regular session last Tuesday night and the proceedings got underway with six general obligation bonds needing ratification. City Administrator Robin Blackert presented for approval the Actuarial Valuations from MWM Consulting Group for the City of Rock Falls Firefighter and Police Pension funds for May 1, 2022 and ending April 30, 2023.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Respond to Stabbing in M-R High School Parking Lot
On November 16, 2022 at approximately 11:56am, officers responded to the Monmouth-Roseville High School parking lot in 300 block of W. 1st Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Officers determined there was an altercation between two juveniles which resulted in one juvenile receiving a stab wound. This juvenile is being treated at OSF Holy Family Medical Center with a non life-threatening wound. The suspect juvenile is in Monmouth Police custody.
nrgmediadixon.com
Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park in Rock Falls Begins on November 25th
Centennial Park in Rock Falls (508E. 11thStreet) will shine bright for the third consecutive holiday season as visitors will enjoy festive light displays put together by local businesses, schools, and organizations. The event will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30pm to 8:30pm, beginning Friday, November 25th through Friday, December 23rd. Free admission/ donations are welcome.
nrgmediadixon.com
Scenic Overlook Platform Proposed to be Built at the Top of Hairpin Road at Lowell Park in Dixon
Many people, especially in the fall, will come to Lowell Park in Dixon to see the colors of the trees and other natural beauty. One of the most popular places to visit is the scenic overlook at the top of Hairpin Road. From here, one can look out over the river and the valley and see for miles.
