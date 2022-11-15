A New Mexico man is sentenced to probation for charges connected to a police pursuit with injuries in Jefferson City. Zachary Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia last week. He was sentenced to five years of probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces four years in prison.

