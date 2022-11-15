Read full article on original website
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
NEW FRANKLIN WOMAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin woman was charged with multiple felonies in Howard County on Thursday, November 10, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, the East Central Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence of Ashley Hendrix.
Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance
A Columbia man accused of murdering a woman learned that his charges would be upgraded Wednesday afternoon because he is considered a persistent offender. The post Columbia man charged in woman’s shooting death makes first court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
13-year-old juvenile arrested for driving stolen car near Fulton
A juvenile is arrested after leading a Callaway County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase in a stolen car. The sheriff’s department reports the deputy was conducting a routine patrol on State Road F just west of Fulton on Tuesday night when he attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation. The deputy then learned the vehicle was stolen.
TWO SEDALIA MEN ARRESTED FOR FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
Two Sedalia men were arrested for felonies in Saline County on Sunday, November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Missouri man sentenced to 19 years in prison for failed bank robbery and firearms
A Missouri man who shot at law enforcement officers while fleeing from a failed bank robbery was sentenced in federal court. Jacob Allen Monteer, 30, Drexel, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. Monteer was found guilty...
Jefferson City drive-by shooting trial scheduled for February
A Jefferson City man accused of a drive-by shooting last year is scheduled for a jury trial. Tyrone Seals was scheduled Tuesday for a trial to begin February 21. He’s charged with shooting from a moving vehicle. The shooting happened in May 2021 at Community Park. No injuries were reported.
Jefferson City man receives probation for shooting
A Jefferson City man receives probation for a 2020 shooting. Shaheem Bates, 26, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon last week. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces up to four years in jail. The charge...
Crawford County woman gets 20 years for 2021 murder
The last of three defendants in a Crawford County murder pleads guilty. Julie Brooks, of Cuba, pleaded down Monday to one count of second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Brooks had originally been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Brooks, Marcus Dothage, and a second man...
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
Jefferson City man sentenced to 15 years in prison in deadly shooting
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges connected to a deadly 2017 shooting. Robert Farrow pleaded guilty to accessory to voluntary manslaughter Monday. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action in the death of Taveeon Fowler 23. Police...
One man arrested for pair of burglaries in Fulton
One man is arrested for burglarizing a pair of businesses in Fulton over the weekend. Seth Adams, 36, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of felony stealing, misdemeanor stealing, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Mexico man sentenced for Jefferson City police pursuit with injuries
A New Mexico man is sentenced to probation for charges connected to a police pursuit with injuries in Jefferson City. Zachary Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia last week. He was sentenced to five years of probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces four years in prison.
Moniteau County man accused of murdering his father is scheduled for trial
A new jury trial is scheduled for a Moniteau County man accused of murdering his elderly father. James Collier, of California, was scheduled earlier today for a four-day jury trial to begin April 3, 2023. Collier is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree assault of a special victim for murdering his 74-year-old father last October. When deputies entered the apartment the men shared, they found the elder Collier dead on the floor.
Jury finds Jefferson City man guilty of assaulting police officer
A Jefferson City man awaits sentencing after he’s found guilty of five charges related to assaulting a police officer. A Cole County jury recently found Amadeo Gwin guilty of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, attempted unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of resisting arrest.
Police dog helps find Missouri jewelry store burglary suspect
Fulton police responded to a jewelry store burglary, and K9 Bo helped find the suspects.
Columbia teen charged with manslaughter heads to trial in January
A Columbia teen is scheduled for trial for fatally shooting his friend. Shawn Long is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the January death of 18-year-old Roberto Lauer. On Monday, a Boone County judge scheduled Long for a jury trial to begin January 4, 2023. Court...
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (11/15)
Kaden Luke Hentz of Springfield, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Jon Anthony Headley of Liberty, MO was issued a warrant on 11/10/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/10/2022 for resisting/interfering with...
Former Camden County man charged with cold-case murder heads to trial next summer
A former Camden County man accused of a 37-year-old cold-case murder is scheduled for a jury trial. Larry Hicks, of Franklin, Louisiana, is charged with the 1984 murder of Diana Lukosius. Hicks allegedly ran the woman off the road as she was driving home from a party in Camdenton. When Lukosius was found, she’d been severely beaten and died two days later.
