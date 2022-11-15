ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

$1 million bond set for man arrested in cold case, serial rape investigation

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — UPDATED @ 2:19 p.m.:

A $1 million bond has been set for a man Dayton Police arrested Monday in connection to a cold case serial rape investigation.

Major Brian Johns, Commander of the Investigations Division, announced Tuesday that officers arrested Tiandre Turner, 43, of Dayton, Monday afternoon.

Turner has been accused of at least four rapes that occurred between 2013 to 2014, when three of the four victims were sexually assaulted in Dayton. The fourth victim was abducted in Dayton and taken to Harrison Twp., where they were sexually assaulted. Turner has been accused of kidnapping, abusing and raping each victim.

Johns said he believes there are more victims that police are not aware of yet.

“I just find it hard to believe that he totally stopped what he was doing,” Johns said.

The arrest comes almost a year after significant changes were made to the Cold Case Unit. With the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, analysis of DNA evidence found at all four scenes lead to linking Turner to the assaults.

Turner is currently facing charges in connection to two of the four alleged assaults. He’s facing two counts of rape, kidnapping, abduction and one count each of felonious assault and robbery, according to charges filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TxoM_0jBZb7T900

In March 2014, one victim said that she was abducted, sexually assault and beaten. The assault caused a fracture to her back, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Just over a week later, in April 2014, a second victim said she was “dragged from an alleyway” into a residence on W. Grand Avenue where she was sexually assaulted, beaten and “robbed of her cellphone and $40.”

Both of the alleged assaults were listed to have happened at the same address on W. Grand Avenue, according to court records. Johns noted Tuesday that the assaults all happened in the areas of N. Main Street and W. Grand Avenue.

Johns said he anticipates more charges to be filed in connection to the other two assaults once the department gets “more evidence back on those cases.”

“Victims of violent crime, to include their families and loved ones, are a top priority of our department,” Johns said. “This arrest is a direct result of the extensive work by our detectives and those from the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office. My personal thanks also goes out to the great employees at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations whose hard work and dedication led us to the arrest of this violent sexual offender.”

His bond was set Tuesday afternoon in Dayton Municipal Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.

We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

