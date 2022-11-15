ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 3

Related
ithaca.com

Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York

The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
ITHACA, NY
NY1

New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Upstate experts weigh in on close gubernatorial election

(WRVO) -Political experts are analyzing the closest gubernatorial election in New York State in years. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s five percentage point win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) should point out lessons both Republicans and Democrats should heed. Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse...
CBS New York

Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Gotham Gazette

There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?

Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYC

One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures

Election deniers -- many endorsed by former President Trump -- didn't do so well at the polls last week, and voting was relatively smooth nationwide. Nick Corasaniti, domestic correspondent covering national politics for The New York Times, talks about the possibility that the threat they posed to democracy is waning or even over.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy