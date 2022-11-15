Read full article on original website
WKTV
Republican Brandon Williams wins in NY's 22nd Congressional District; Conole concedes
Republican Brandon Williams is the projected winner in the 22nd Congressional District seat, beating opponent Democrat Francis Conole. The two Navy veterans were both vying to represent the newly redrawn district, which represents primarily Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties. As of Tuesday, Williams had 133,032 votes to Conole's 129,012. With...
Brandon Williams adds to lead over Francis Conole in Central New York House race
Republican Brandon Williams boosted his lead over Democrat Francis Conole by 169 votes Tuesday in the 22nd Congressional District election after Oneida County became the first in the district to count affidavit ballots. Williams now holds an overall lead of 4,189 votes over Conole (133,402-129,213) in the four-county district, a...
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
Shiroff adds to lead over Mannion in NY Senate race as count hits a crucial point
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Shiroff has increased her lead over incumbent John Mannion in their New York Senate race in a count that remains too close to call entering a critical stretch. Counting at the Board of Elections in Oswego County and Onondaga County will continue on Wednesday morning.
Flood nears victory in Assembly District 4, outcome still not confirmed
A week has passed since Election Day, and the race for New York State Assembly District 4 has yet to be called. However, the Republican Party challenger Edward Flood, of Port Jefferson, appears to be on the brink of an upset. As of press time, Flood maintains a 51-49% margin...
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
NY1
New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission
New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
wskg.org
Upstate experts weigh in on close gubernatorial election
(WRVO) -Political experts are analyzing the closest gubernatorial election in New York State in years. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s five percentage point win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) should point out lessons both Republicans and Democrats should heed. Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse...
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces $21.4 Million to Provide Support Services for Displaced Ukrainians Living in New York
Federal Funding to Support 17 Refugee Services Providers Assisting Ukrainians Displaced from Their Homeland Due to the Russian Invasion. ‘Uniting for Ukraine’ Program Brought Roughly 14,000 Ukrainians to New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $21.4 million has been awarded to help Ukrainians who have...
NY1
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
Gotham Gazette
There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?
Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
WNYC
One Week Later Post-Election Special: Election Deniers Lose; How Did the Polls Do?; NY State Sen. Jessica Ramos; NYC's Racial Justice Ballot Measures
Election deniers -- many endorsed by former President Trump -- didn't do so well at the polls last week, and voting was relatively smooth nationwide. Nick Corasaniti, domestic correspondent covering national politics for The New York Times, talks about the possibility that the threat they posed to democracy is waning or even over.
WKTV
The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion. The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment...
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
