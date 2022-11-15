Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
birminghamtimes.com
Uptown Jazz Lounge Opens in Birmingham
Uptown Jazz Birmingham’s only jazz lounge, founded by four locals, Rod Conwell, Patrick Chatman I, Patrick Chatman II and Larry Forest, opened October 27 at 2250-B 9th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The four owners created Uptown Jazz to bring back the magic of the jazz joints that were...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wbrc.com
Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron
Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
birminghammommy.com
Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3
THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
‘It’s a dry forest’ with men throwing matches: A history of homicide in Birmingham
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. A new city built on coal and iron ore mining, steel mills and railroads, Birmingham was violent from its...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals
Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham
Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
Birmingham announces internet subsidy program
The city of Birmingham announced an awareness campaign called Connect99 to tell residents about a federal subsidy towards internet service.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport announces new Comfort Dog program
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport announced Tuesday that comfort dogs would soon be coming to a gate near you. Starting the week of Thanksgiving, Traveler Loving Canines (TLC), along with their handlers, who have been trained and certified though the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will be sent out into the airport’s terminal […]
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
