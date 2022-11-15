ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
PELHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Uptown Jazz Lounge Opens in Birmingham

Uptown Jazz Birmingham’s only jazz lounge, founded by four locals, Rod Conwell, Patrick Chatman I, Patrick Chatman II and Larry Forest, opened October 27 at 2250-B 9th Ave. North, Birmingham, AL 35203. The four owners created Uptown Jazz to bring back the magic of the jazz joints that were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Bo Scarbrough on Bama Issues on the Gridiron

Bo Scarbrough is a two time college football national championship and also a member of the inaugural team to win a USFL title, so he knows something about winning and what it takes. So when he spoke about some of the things he has seen lacking in this years Alabama 8-and-2 team people listen.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghammommy.com

Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue

Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 3

THOMPSON (9-3) AT HOOVER (11-1) Last week: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 21-12 and Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11. The skinny: Hoover leads the series Hoover leads the series 24-7, but Thompson has won five of the past seven meetings. Hoover won the Week 10 contest 9-0. It’s the sixth straight year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals

Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
ANNISTON, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday

IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport announces new Comfort Dog program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport announced Tuesday that comfort dogs would soon be coming to a gate near you. Starting the week of Thanksgiving, Traveler Loving Canines (TLC), along with their handlers, who have been trained and certified though the Alliance of Therapy Dogs will be sent out into the airport’s terminal […]

