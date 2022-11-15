Read full article on original website
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois in the Big House on Saturday with plenty at stake for both teams. The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are aiming to stay perfect before their showdown with No. 2 Ohio State next week for the East Division title and a College Football Playoff spot likely up for grabs. The Fighting Illini (7-3, 5-2) need to win their final two games and hope that Purdue loses a game to grab the West Division crown. “A lot on the line for them, for us,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “And the way we always approach a game, every day matters but the games count. … We’re really going to have to be on point.” The game is equally crucial for Illinois, which has back-to-back losses to unranked Michigan State and Purdue.
A look at Week 12 in the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 1 Georgia (10-0 7-0, No. 1 CFP) at Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) The final SEC game for both teams has lost much of its luster. The Bulldogs have already clinched a spot against No. 6 LSU in the league championship game. The Wildcats have fallen from a No. 7 ranking to a team that’s coming off a loss to Vanderbilt. Georgia has won the last 12 meetings and hasn’t lost in Lexington since falling 13-10 in 2006. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has played well enough to be considered a longshot Heisman Trophy candidate while Kentucky’s Will Levis is regarded as a potential first-round NFL draft pick. It’s one of only four SEC matchups, including No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas and Florida at Vanderbilt.
The Missouri Tigers are off to a 3-0 start to the season after a blowout win
Hodge scores 30; Missouri routs SIU Edwardsville 105-80
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half and Missouri routed SIU Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night. Hodge, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Cleveland State, finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals. Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10. The Tigers shot 60% (43 of 72 ) from the field, forced 21 turnovers and finished with 22 assists. They are the only team in the NCAA to post 20-plus assists in their first four contests this season. East led with five assists and eight others had at least one. Ray’Sean Taylor scored 16 points and Jalen Hodge had 14 to lead SIU Edwardsville (1-2).
You can only watch online, here's how to listen, too, and betting lines
