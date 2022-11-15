ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Michigan hosts Illinois in the Big House on Saturday with plenty at stake for both teams. The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) are aiming to stay perfect before their showdown with No. 2 Ohio State next week for the East Division title and a College Football Playoff spot likely up for grabs. The Fighting Illini (7-3, 5-2) need to win their final two games and hope that Purdue loses a game to grab the West Division crown. “A lot on the line for them, for us,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “And the way we always approach a game, every day matters but the games count. … We’re really going to have to be on point.” The game is equally crucial for Illinois, which has back-to-back losses to unranked Michigan State and Purdue.

