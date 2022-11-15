Knock Out Your Holiday Shopping with a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*

You know the saying: “The More You Know, The More You Kohl’s,” and we are about to drop a wealth of knowledge on you just in time for you to kick off your holiday shopping. Though Kohl's isn't expected to kick off its Black Friday sale until late November, they’re giving shoppers a peek behind the curtain and letting you shop some of their deals early during their pre-Black Friday sale. But first, let’s go over some of the nitty-gritty details to help you streamline your shopping experience.

8 DAYS AGO