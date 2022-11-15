ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

More light snow is possible across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north. More snow showers will accompany the blast...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow

Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions

The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area

Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
IOWA STATE
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois

Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
BARTELSO, IL
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSDK

Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois

Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois

The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy