WAND TV
More light snow is possible across Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The coldest air of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. We'll see a light wintry mix today with afternoon temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s. Accumulations will be on the light side with less than an inch across the north. More snow showers will accompany the blast...
Effingham Radio
Accumulating Snow Tonight Into Tomorrow
Accumulating snow is possible tonight and into tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, a storm system will bring snow into Central Illinois tonight through Tuesday. The majority of the snow will occur late tonight. This will likely impact morning commutes across Central Illinois. Light snow is expected to continue...
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
Best Way To Get Updates For Illinois Winter Road Conditions
The winter weather kicked off this week and if you're traveling in Illinois, here's a website for updated road conditions. Residents Of Illinois Are Lucky To Experience All Four Seasons. I know there are exotic places in the United States where you can enjoy summer-type temperatures all year round. That...
Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Snow Moves Through
With the Chicago area seeing its first measurable snow of the season -- and more snow coming for some locations -- drivers will want to check the road conditions before hitting the roads and take precautions. The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Quad Cities Area
Ahead of Tuesday's snowstorm, the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. We will have a couple of inches of snow dumped on us, but officials are making sure the public is prepared by issuing this warning.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
wmay.com
Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois
Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois
Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Tuesday morning brings snow
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day due to wet and slick roads. A winter weather advisory has been issued for portions of mid-Missouri into northeast Missouri over to central Illinois. This includes Pike County, Missouri. Snow showers came down overnight and most areas have seen 2...
New Safety Ranking Grades Illinois Hospitals. See the Full List
A new safety ranking has graded more than 100 hospitals across Illinois, leaving more than two dozen with "A" grades, a sharp increase from the same time last year, but Illinois continued to drop in rank on the national scale. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog,...
WAND TV
Indiana man pleads guilty to importing 2,600 pounds of live catfish into IL without a permit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into Illinois without a permit from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Importing fish or other animals without permission can put the state’s native wildlife populations at risk. Michael...
chambanamoms.com
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
Have ewe seen this sheep? Illinois boy’s 1st 4-H project stolen
An Illinois family flocked to their sheep pen on Tuesday only to find it wide open and one sheep missing.
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegally importing live catfish into Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Indiana man has pled guilty to illegally importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana, entered a negotiated guilty plea in October to one count of illegally importing live fish without a permit. Investigators found that he had purchased the fish in Mississippi […]
Herald & Review
Hunters get set for firearm deer season in Illinois
The Illinois deer harvest has been remarkable stable for the past decade. Since 2012, deer hunters in Illinois have harvested between 145,000-162,000 deer each year. There is no reason to believe there will be any deviation from those numbers in 2022. “If you look overall, I think we stay pretty...
