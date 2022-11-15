ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
big deal. Really why even show up to vote if you live in Chicago when the same people are running and nothing new and they're all democrats so of course they're not going to show up

Eater

Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza

Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hairston among 25 alderpersons who missed council meetings for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) missed two City Council meetings on Monday, Nov. 15, that were intended to move forward an ordinance addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. The "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance, which was introduced in 2018, would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. A proposal to pose the ordinance to Chicago voters as a referendum in the 2023 municipal elections was being considered at Monday’s meetings, but because both failed to reach a quorum of alderpersons present, the matter was tabled.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’

Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
EVANSTON, IL
Axios Chicago

Wards that got out the vote

Data: Chicago Elections Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHigh-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data. The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout. The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights. Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them. But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout. Editor's note for screen: This chart was corrected to note Timmy Knudsen is the alderperson of the 43rd ward, not Michelle Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyperallergic

Revisiting Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Housing Project

In the summer of 1995, documentarian Frederick Wiseman and his cameraman John Davey spent five weeks at Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Homes housing project shooting Public Housing, the latest installment in the filmmaker’s career-long project of surveying institutions within contemporary Western civilization. Public Housing marked Wiseman’s 30th film,...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago

The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County lowers adoption filing fee amid decline in registration

CHICAGO - Cook County has lowered it adoption fee to address a declining rate of adoption filings. The court filing fee, cut from $265 to $89, was approved last month by the Cook County Board, Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ office announced Tuesday. The county’s fee now matches that of...
COOK COUNTY, IL
warricknews.com

Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit

HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
GARY, IN
Injustice Watch

Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms

Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COOK COUNTY, IL

