Data: Chicago Elections Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHigh-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data. The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout. The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights. Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them. But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout. Editor's note for screen: This chart was corrected to note Timmy Knudsen is the alderperson of the 43rd ward, not Michelle Smith.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO