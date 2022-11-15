Read full article on original website
Frank58
1d ago
big deal. Really why even show up to vote if you live in Chicago when the same people are running and nothing new and they're all democrats so of course they're not going to show up
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot kicks off campaign for 2nd term as list of candidates continues to grow
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a pair of ads Wednesday, touting successes during her first term, with the primary just three and a half months away.
fox32chicago.com
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn expected to announce 2023 political election plans
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is expected to announce his 2023 political election plans soon. The Democrat will hold a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Quinn has hinted for months that he may join the crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Quinn was governor...
Eater
Apparently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot Moonlights Delivering Pizza
Food is sometimes unwittingly dragged into political theater. Eight years ago, challenger Bruce Rauner’s office leveraged incumbent Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn’s dislike of garlic to contrast the two. No one is saying garlic made the difference between victory and defeat, but campaign managers are looking for anything to drum up attention and give their candidate an edge.
Hairston among 25 alderpersons who missed council meetings for 'Bring Chicago Home' ordinance
Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) missed two City Council meetings on Monday, Nov. 15, that were intended to move forward an ordinance addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. The "Bring Chicago Home" ordinance, which was introduced in 2018, would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. A proposal to pose the ordinance to Chicago voters as a referendum in the 2023 municipal elections was being considered at Monday’s meetings, but because both failed to reach a quorum of alderpersons present, the matter was tabled.
Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner favors preserving Promontory Point limestone, would create city Environment Department
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has released a list of environmental goals for his mayoral administration should voters elect him next year, with a focus on environmental justice, sustainability and collaborative work and financing with the state and federal governments. "Chicago has a real chance to get this right, to...
With Illinois House race still too close to call, GOP candidate sues DuPage clerk over ballot counting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been a week since the election, but there is still a race in Illinois that are too close to call.The race is for the 45th District Illinois State House seat in the western suburbs. Mail-in ballots are still being counted, and on Tuesday, a judge ruled the office of DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has to change the way they count mail-in ballots after one of the candidates filed a lawsuit.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Elmhurst) accused the clerk of not following the law - and being...
nprillinois.org
The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results. A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic. A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations. State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’
Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation of the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many attendees came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the agenda.
Wards that got out the vote
Data: Chicago Elections Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosHigh-income, mostly North Side wards showed the highest voter turnout in last week's election, per Chicago Board of Elections data. The two big exceptions were Ald. Sophia King's 4th ward and Matt O'Shea's city worker-heavy 19th ward, which led the city in voter turnout. The lowest turnout occurred in Ald. Ray Lopez's 15th, which includes West Englewood, and Ald. Ed Burke's 14th, which includes Archer Heights. Why it matters: Turnout often illustrates where citizens feel invested in politics and believe government can work for them. But in a vicious cycle, candidates don't have a lot of incentive to prioritize the issues of areas with low turnout. Editor's note for screen: This chart was corrected to note Timmy Knudsen is the alderperson of the 43rd ward, not Michelle Smith.
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
How a Strange Deal Struck in Springfield a Decade Ago Now Prevents Illinois Communities From Banning Assault Weapons
After the terrifying mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade, many noted the irony that the incident occurred in one of the few cities in Illinois where assault weapons are banned by local law. But few have noted that today, no other Illinois community can put such an...
Illinois quick hits: Bolingbrook bank robbed; McLean County jailer jailed
Republicans pick new statehouse leaders Illinois Republicans have selected new legislative leaders for the term that begins Jan. 11. The GOP will continue in the superminority next year. House Republicans selected Savanna state Rep. Tony McCombie to lead the caucus after House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said he wouldn't seek the position. Republican senators also...
Hyperallergic
Revisiting Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Housing Project
In the summer of 1995, documentarian Frederick Wiseman and his cameraman John Davey spent five weeks at Chicago’s Ida B. Wells Homes housing project shooting Public Housing, the latest installment in the filmmaker’s career-long project of surveying institutions within contemporary Western civilization. Public Housing marked Wiseman’s 30th film,...
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
fox32chicago.com
Cook County lowers adoption filing fee amid decline in registration
CHICAGO - Cook County has lowered it adoption fee to address a declining rate of adoption filings. The court filing fee, cut from $265 to $89, was approved last month by the Cook County Board, Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ office announced Tuesday. The county’s fee now matches that of...
Should Residents Wear Masks, Even When it Isn't Required? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
Amid slow increases in COVID cases in Illinois and around the United States, Chicago’s top doctor says that residents may want to start wearing masks more often in indoor spaces, especially with flu and RSV cases on the rise as well. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department...
City council doesn’t pass vote for homelessness relief bill, progressive caucus slams mayor
CHICAGO — There was a hope that delaying the start of a city council meeting, there would be enough aldermen present to vote on a homelessness relief plan. The Bring Chicago Home plan would plan to increase the city transfer tax on property sales more than $1 million, generating approximately $160 million a year […]
warricknews.com
Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit
HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
Cook County judges are violating the SAFE-T Act’s electronic monitoring reforms
Every day, about 3,500 of our neighbors in Cook County are forced to live with a GPS monitor strapped to their ankle that tracks their every movement. They are forbidden by court order from stepping outside their home without permission. This kind of extreme surveillance and control is imposed by judges on people awaiting trial — who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
