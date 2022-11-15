(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.

MAHASKA COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO