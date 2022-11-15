Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
(Mahaska Co., IA) — A deadly car crash in Mahaska County is being blamed on the snow. The sheriff’s office says Morgan Sanders of Fremont, Iowa lost control of his car on Highway 23 just southeast of Oskaloosa early this morning, slid into the path of another car, and was hit.
iheart.com
Residents Displaced After West Des Moines Condo Fire
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Fire caused about $300,000 in damages to a West Des Moines condo complex last (Tuesday) night. Crews were called to the Stoneridge Condos at 11-hundred 50th Street, near the west mix master around 7:40 p.m. Westcom dispatch reported getting multiple calls describing dark smoke coming...
iheart.com
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
KCCI.com
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
Road Conditions as of 6:00 AM
(Area) The National Weather Service says accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
KCCI.com
Crews battle fire in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to put out a fire in West Des Moines. The fire was at Stoneridge Condominiums on 50th Street. It was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters on the scene told KCCI that everyone got out safely. The fire is currently under control, but...
ktvo.com
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
Missing Iowa Police K9 Found… 25 Miles Away From Station
My first thought upon seeing this story was "What? How do police officers lose a K9 that's part of their unit? How would that happen given the training of the dog and the fact that we rely on law enforcement to help us find missing persons?" Let alone how this...
weareiowa.com
Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank
(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
weareiowa.com
Indianola police: Missing K-9 is found
The Indianola Police Department posted on Facebook late Sunday Zeke was found. They said he is safe with his handler in Altoona.
iheart.com
Des Moines man wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A Des Moines man is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize in a $10 dollar scratch game. 40-year-old Jared Frost tells the Iowa Lottery he didn't know who to call first. Frost called his wife, Lisa, when he won the prize, who said, "No! You did not!" Frost says he called his dad next.
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: Reinventing Merle Hay and Valley West
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
kdsm17.com
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The...
