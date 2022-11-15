ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Residents Displaced After West Des Moines Condo Fire

(West Des Moines, IA) -- Fire caused about $300,000 in damages to a West Des Moines condo complex last (Tuesday) night. Crews were called to the Stoneridge Condos at 11-hundred 50th Street, near the west mix master around 7:40 p.m. Westcom dispatch reported getting multiple calls describing dark smoke coming...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash

(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Road Conditions as of 6:00 AM

(Area) The National Weather Service says accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Crews battle fire in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to put out a fire in West Des Moines. The fire was at Stoneridge Condominiums on 50th Street. It was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters on the scene told KCCI that everyone got out safely. The fire is currently under control, but...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Check this out: Largest Costco in the Midwest opens in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The highly-anticipated Ankeny Costco is now open. Local 5 Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence got a sneak peek at the new location earlier this week. The wholesale store is the biggest in the Midwest, featuring a food court, gas station, pharmacy, tire service and more. As part of...
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Robs Downtown Des Moines Bank

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police are looking for a bank robbery suspect. Police say a man entered a U.S. Bank downtown saying he had a gun yesterday evening. They say he told employees he had a gun and asked for money. They say the man then fled on foot. No arrests have been made, but officers have a description of the suspect.
DES MOINES, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines man wins $100,000 lottery prize

(Clive, IA) -- A Des Moines man is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize in a $10 dollar scratch game. 40-year-old Jared Frost tells the Iowa Lottery he didn't know who to call first. Frost called his wife, Lisa, when he won the prize, who said, "No! You did not!" Frost says he called his dad next.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fighting for survival: Reinventing Merle Hay and Valley West

Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
DES MOINES, IA
kdsm17.com

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The...
DES MOINES, IA

