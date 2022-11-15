ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Daily Voice

Child Struck In Lancaster County: Authorities

A child was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster on Wednesday, Nov. 16, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to the crash at Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive in East Lampeter Township around 11 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Business owner warns about carbon monoxide after employee’s death

READING, Pa. – The owner of The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading is warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide after he says one of his employees likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning at home. "It was just uncharacteristic of him not to show up," explained Cesar...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 hurt in crash on Route 100

U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 100 in front of the Upland Square shopping center, on the border of Upper Pottsgrove and West Pottsgrove townships. At least one SUV...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dead after fire in Pohatcong Twp.

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday. The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Rohna Labruzzo was found unresponsive in the home,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81

UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Teen found dead after Kutztown party, compressed by garbage truck

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown. According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

400 homes evacuated after gasoline spill in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - About 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Bethlehem neighborhood after a gasoline tanker overturned early Thursday. The tanker crashed around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police say. It spilled a large amount of gasoline, about 6,000 gallons, said the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment

It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
NEW HOPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pellet stove chimney sparks house fire in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Several people were displaced by a rowhome fire in Tamaqua. No one was home when flames broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Orwigsburg Street, said emergency dispatchers. The home was heavily damaged, and the neighboring units also sustained damage, fire officials...
TAMAQUA, PA
wkok.com

Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County

DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boy's quick thinking prevents potential abduction in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy in Pottstown outsmarted a potential kidnapper with some quick thinking. The boy says he was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He knew something was wrong when she insisted she knew his family and said he was supposed to go...
POTTSTOWN, PA

