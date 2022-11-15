Read full article on original website
Related
Oxygen User Smoking Cigarette Dies Of Burns Caused By Fire That Erupted: Lehigh Coroner
A 57-year-old Lehigh County man died when he tried to light a cigarette while using supplemental oxygen, causing a fire that burned him, officials said. Richard C .Grim of Lower Macungie Township, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause undetermined in fire that tore through Tamaqua buildings
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Investigators have figured out where a raging fire in Schuylkill County started, but not how it started. The Oct. 29 blaze that damaged six buildings in downtown Tamaqua started on the fire escape of one of the apartments, according to a fire report. It started outside the...
Woman Dies From Smoke Inhalation In Warren County Fire: Reports
Smoke inhalation claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman after a Warren County house fire Sunday night, reports say. Rohna Labruzzo was alone as firefighters responded to the blaze at her home on the 400 block of Victory Avenue in Pohatcong, LehighValleyLive said citing Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer. She...
Child Struck In Lancaster County: Authorities
A child was hit by a vehicle in Lancaster on Wednesday, Nov. 16, authorities say. Emergency crews were called to the crash at Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive in East Lampeter Township around 11 p.m., according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Business owner warns about carbon monoxide after employee’s death
READING, Pa. – The owner of The Gables at Stirling Guest Hotel in Reading is warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide after he says one of his employees likely died from carbon monoxide poisoning at home. "It was just uncharacteristic of him not to show up," explained Cesar...
Man found dead during Southwest Philly carbon monoxide leak identified
A man was found dead after emergency crews responded to a carbon monoxide leak in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 hurt in crash on Route 100
U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County. It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Route 100 in front of the Upland Square shopping center, on the border of Upper Pottsgrove and West Pottsgrove townships. At least one SUV...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dead after fire in Pohatcong Twp.
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A 68-year-old woman is dead after a fire in Pohatcong Township, Warren County Sunday. The fire broke out at a home at the 400 block of Victory Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Rohna Labruzzo was found unresponsive in the home,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man killed in crash during wintry weather on I-81
UNION TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man lost his life in a crash on Interstate 81 in neighboring Lebanon County during the season's first bout of wintry weather, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Santos Diaz-Colon was a passenger in a car that was traveling along the ramp...
abc27.com
Teen found dead after Kutztown party, compressed by garbage truck
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Jersey teen was found dead at a Berks County recycling facility after attending a party in Kutztown. According to the Berks County District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey had visited a family member and attended an off-campus house party on November 12.
WFMZ-TV Online
400 homes evacuated after gasoline spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - About 1,000 people have been evacuated from a Bethlehem neighborhood after a gasoline tanker overturned early Thursday. The tanker crashed around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Union Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police say. It spilled a large amount of gasoline, about 6,000 gallons, said the...
buckscountyherald.com
Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment
It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pellet stove chimney sparks house fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Several people were displaced by a rowhome fire in Tamaqua. No one was home when flames broke out just after 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Orwigsburg Street, said emergency dispatchers. The home was heavily damaged, and the neighboring units also sustained damage, fire officials...
N.J. mom sentenced to life for killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally suffocating her 17-month-old son with a cleaning wipe because he was getting in the way of her alleged affair. On May 10, 2018, Gloucester Township Police officers responded to a home on Marcia Court...
WGAL
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say a man's body was found at a recycling facility among items that were dropped off by a trash hauler. Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning.
Coroner identifies remains found in Moore Township as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
Skeletal remains found in Pa. identified as those of missing murderer
The skeletal remains discovered this week in Northampton County are those of a man who pleaded guilty 30 years ago to murdering two people in Monroe County, authorities said. The remains are those of William S. Edelman Jr., who was 65 at the time of his death, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said in a news release Wednesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boy's quick thinking prevents potential abduction in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A 10-year-old boy in Pottstown outsmarted a potential kidnapper with some quick thinking. The boy says he was walking home from school when a woman started following him. He knew something was wrong when she insisted she knew his family and said he was supposed to go...
Comments / 2