southhillenterprise.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
richmond.edu
Christopher Wilson, '23
Christopher Wilson, ’23, was thrilled when he landed a summer internship in the human resource department of Capital One, a Fortune 500 bank-holding company based in McLean, Virginia. He was even more thrilled when, at the conclusion of his internship, Capital One offered him a full-time job in its Human Resources Rotation Program, starting after his May graduation.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
FY22 Financial Report presented
LAWRENCEVILLE – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Superintendent, Brunswick County Public Schools, gave the FY22 Finance report to the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. The FY22 expenditures and revenues as of Sept. 20, 2022 indicate BCPS has expended $24,935,045.37 from the categorical budget and received a total of $22,772,705.45 in revenues.
Henrico Community Food Bank, Virginia DSS helping citizens in need
To help Henrico residents struggling to afford basic necessities, the Henrico Community Food Bank plans to scale up its distribution, and the Virginia Department of Social Services is distributing federal funds to cover water bills. The food bank, which recently celebrated its first year of existence, has served more than...
Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Veterans Day – A great time to say thanks
LAWRENCEVILLE – On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 the Brunswick County Conference Center was filled with Brunswick County Veterans who were honored for their service. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors and the Brunswick County Veterans Day Committee sponsored a program and awarded special pins to Brunswick County Veterans. The...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Dr. D
The winter sports seasons are almost ready to roll as local high-school basketball teams are practicing and preparing for scrimmages before the start of the regular season. The Mecklenburg County High School JV and varsity boys’ teams will scrimmage Dinwiddie on Thursday evening at home beginning at 5:30 before playing at Brunswick HS on Tuesday evening in a VHSL Benefit Game.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
NBC12
Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
VCU increases campus police presence following deadly UVA shooting
VCU has increased police patrols on its Richmond campus following a deadly shooting at UVA in Charlottesville. The college campuses are approximately 70 miles from each other.
Franklin News Post
Police charge Richmond native with killing 3 UVa football players, wounding 2 others
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Hours after three University of Virginia football players were shot to death, police on Monday charged a UVa student from Richmond with murder, as the state again drew national attention for a deadly on-campus shooting. Authorities charged Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — apprehended 80 miles away in...
NBC 29 News
New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
Data shows Henrico led Virginia localities in school bus crashes in 2020-21
Ten Henrico County school buses were involved in crashes during the 2020-2021 school year – the most of any locality in the state – according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Though Henrico has a comparatively larger bus fleet than most other counties and cities in...
Governor Youngkin gets emotional at UVA memorial: 'It’s just horrific'
Students, football fans, and members of the UVA community also arrived at the memorial to contribute flowers and notes.
richmondmagazine.com
Gifts They Won’t Forget
Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
Virginia tightens landfill rules
Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? Manhunt for two-time ‘Student of the Year’ University of Virginia shooting suspect ends in arrest
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? What we know about the University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect and his ties to Varina and Petersburg in Central Virginia.
NBC12
Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
Augusta Free Press
Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale
The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13. Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St. All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing...
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
