Lawrenceville, VA

southhillenterprise.com

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President

South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
SOUTH HILL, VA
richmond.edu

Christopher Wilson, '23

Christopher Wilson, ’23, was thrilled when he landed a summer internship in the human resource department of Capital One, a Fortune 500 bank-holding company based in McLean, Virginia. He was even more thrilled when, at the conclusion of his internship, Capital One offered him a full-time job in its Human Resources Rotation Program, starting after his May graduation.
RICHMOND, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

FY22 Financial Report presented

LAWRENCEVILLE – Dr. Kristy Somerville Midgette, Superintendent, Brunswick County Public Schools, gave the FY22 Finance report to the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. The FY22 expenditures and revenues as of Sept. 20, 2022 indicate BCPS has expended $24,935,045.37 from the categorical budget and received a total of $22,772,705.45 in revenues.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
ROANOKE, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Veterans Day – A great time to say thanks

LAWRENCEVILLE – On Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 the Brunswick County Conference Center was filled with Brunswick County Veterans who were honored for their service. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors and the Brunswick County Veterans Day Committee sponsored a program and awarded special pins to Brunswick County Veterans. The...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Dr. D

The winter sports seasons are almost ready to roll as local high-school basketball teams are practicing and preparing for scrimmages before the start of the regular season. The Mecklenburg County High School JV and varsity boys’ teams will scrimmage Dinwiddie on Thursday evening at home beginning at 5:30 before playing at Brunswick HS on Tuesday evening in a VHSL Benefit Game.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog. The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab. VEC tracks evictions...
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Gifts They Won’t Forget

Face it — we all have too much stuff. Instead of stressing about what to give your aunt who has everything this holiday or wondering where you’re going to store your kids’ Christmas presents once they’ve been unwrapped, consider an experiential gift. It’s been said that...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia tightens landfill rules

Following three years of public input, Virginia is tightening its regulations for landfills. This October, the state’s Waste Management Board voted to require greater setbacks for landfills from the surrounding community, more frequent covering of waste at active landfills, regular capacity studies, notification of excess gas emissions and additional groundwater monitoring. Kathryn Perszyk, a division […] The post Virginia tightens landfill rules appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Petersburg puts multiple commercial and residential properties up for sale

The City of Petersburg has listed 13 commercial and residential properties for sale with bidding allowed through Dec. 13. Petersburg is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $5,000 to bid on 1015 Commerce St. All other properties will require a $1,500 bid deposit before placing...
PETERSBURG, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA

