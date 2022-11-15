Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Raiders Reportedly Make Official Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In a year the Raiders were supposed to content for the AFC West, they find themselves sitting in last place in the division at 2-7. Will Mark Davis elect to move on from rookie head coach Josh McDaniels after just one year? Davis and the Raiders have reportedly committed to McDaniels for the ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier
Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Are the Chiefs moving on from Clyde Edwards-Helaire?
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks to be on the outs in Kansas City. Edwards-Helaire, has seen decreased playing time in each of the last six weeks, was on the field for just four snaps in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.
Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers
When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
Colts Legend Edgerrin James Reacts To Jeff Saturday Being Named Interim
Newly-hired Colts' interim Jeff Saturday is 1-1 in his last two games as a head coach. Despite falling to the Fellowship Christian Paladins in his last high school coaching appearance, Saturday silenced his doubters Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by defeating the Las ...
Cardinals star JJ Watt promises $1,000 to unlucky fan who thought he'd won big on a $27 bet – only for a controversial referee call to rob him of the huge payday
JJ Watt has pledged to pay back a fan who could have won a lucrative amount of money, only for a controversial call to deny him in the Cardinals' 27-17 win against the Rams on Sunday. With Arizona up 10-3 at SoFi Stadium towards the end of the second quarter,...
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
Chiefs players outraged by missed JuJu Smith-Schuster penalty (Video)
Chiefs players such as Justin Reid, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Isiah Pacheco expressed confusion, concern and outrage over JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury. When Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went down on the field and demonstrated a fencing response, it concerned everyone watching the game. Chiefs fans, including Patrick Mahomes’...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'
Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired
A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Cooper Kupp Sends Message To Fans After Receiving Brutal Injury News
The Los Angeles Rams' injured wideout Cooper Kupp will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, but the reigning Super Bowl MVP has taken the news in stride. Kupp on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the team's medical staff and said he was excited to see what the future held. "Thanks to ...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
Week 11: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Tee Higgins has had some good games, but he's about to have a huge game in Week 11.
Pair of Former Bengals QBs Selected in XFL Draft
Cincinnati has a few ties to the latest football expansion product.
CBS Sports
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Comments / 0