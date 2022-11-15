ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Tennessean

Why Aaron Rodgers won't decide if Tennessee Titans beat Green Bay Packers

When the Tennessee Titans' next opponents have been at their best this season, they've looked an awful lot like the Titans. The Titans (6-3) battle the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). The Packers haven't looked like their usual selves this season, averaging 18.5 points per game compared to last season's 26.5 and having turned the ball over more times in 10 games (15) than they did all of last season (13). But even amid the turnovers and struggles, the Packers and coach Matt LaFleur still have a run game that has produced 199 or more yards in four games this season, more than any team other than the Chicago Bears.
NASHVILLE, TN
VikingsTerritory

If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers' George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Juszczyk sit courtside for Warriors vs. Spurs

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers took center stage in the Bay Area for a prime-time Sunday Night Football matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Behind a fierce rushing attack from Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers secured a win in front of their home crowd against the Chargers to move to 5-4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Chiefs players outraged by missed JuJu Smith-Schuster penalty (Video)

Chiefs players such as Justin Reid, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Isiah Pacheco expressed confusion, concern and outrage over JuJu Smith-Schuster’s injury. When Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went down on the field and demonstrated a fencing response, it concerned everyone watching the game. Chiefs fans, including Patrick Mahomes’...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience. But perhaps none were as bothered by it...
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
CBS Sports

Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery

Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

