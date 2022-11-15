Read full article on original website
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Murdaugh defense team files alibi in connection to murders of wife and son
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed an alibi on Thursday that details Murdaugh's whereabouts on the night of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul – the grisly crimes for which he has been charged by the State of South Carolina. According to...
Davis family invites public to candlelight vigil in memory of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Davis family has invited the public to honor the life of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis on Sunday, Nov. 20. The candlelight vigil will take place at 437 S. Railroad Avenue, in front of the old Vaughns store, at 6 p.m. The family shared this statement:
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
Davidson Defeats South Carolina in Charleston Classic, 69-60
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
