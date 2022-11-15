Ben Jealous, former Maryland gubernatorial candidate and onetime NAACP president, is named executive director of Sierra Club

View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO