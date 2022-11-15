Ben Jealous, former Maryland gubernatorial candidate and onetime NAACP president, is named executive director of Sierra Club

Read full article on original website
Related
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Virginia education board punts new history standards after harsh criticism
After hours of public comment and discussion over proposed changes to history learning standards Thursday, the Virginia Board of Education decided not to move forward with a draft that drew heavy criticism.
Parents, local NAACP chapter take aim at Gov. Youngkin’s proposed Standard of Learning
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Parents and a local NAACP chapter are taking aim at Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s latest proposal for teaching history and social studies across the commonwealth. One of Governor Youngkin’s first executive orders after taking office was to ban critical race theory from all curriculums. Now, some parents are saying […]
KRMG
Virginia House of Delegates election tie decided by fishbowl drawing
Virginia House of Delegates election tie decided by fishbowl drawing The names of both candidates were placed in film canisters. The canisters were then placed into a bowl and a name was drawn. (NCD)
Gov. Youngkin promises racism, slavery will be taught in Virginia schools
Editor’s Note: A longer version of the Q&A with Gov. Youngkin is at the bottom of this story. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday racism and slavery should be taught in schools amid heavy criticism of his administration’s controversial scrapping of all-encompassing historical themes proposed by the previous […]
Special election to fill Jen Kiggans' state Senate seat draws extra scrutiny
A special election will be held on Jan. 10 to replace Jen Kiggans following her election to Congress. The district includes parts of Virginia Beach and Norfolk.
13newsnow.com
Republican Kevin Adams seeks Virginia Senate seat previously held by Jen Kiggans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An upcoming election has a lot of eyes focused on who is running to fill Republican Jen Kiggans' seat in the Virginia Senate following her election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Kevin Adams was officially named the Republican candidate in the special election for...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
Democrat Levy officially announces bid for 59th District seat
Democrat Rachel Levy has formally announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 59th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. The district, viewed as a Republican stronghold by the Virginia Public Access Project, includes portions of Henrico (in the Brookland and Fairfield districts) as well as western Hanover County, the Town of Ashland and much of Louisa County. Levy had informally suggested months ago that she was planning to seek the seat.
NBC12
Proposed revisions to Virginia history standards receive backlash at hearing
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people went before the Virginia Board of Education on Thursday to sound off on proposed changes to how history is taught inside the classroom. An overwhelming majority of those who spoke were opposed to the latest document. Some are concerned Sikhism, the fifth-largest religion in the world, won’t get enough attention.
aclu-md.org
Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others
View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
Gov. Youngkin announces new “Make Virginia Home” Plan
According to a press release, the plan will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable and accessible housing across the Commonwealth.
Youngkin proposes new history standards, critics say it is politically motivated
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled a new draft policy that would update the standards of learning when it comes to teaching history in Virginia classrooms. However, critics are calling the policies "politically motivated" and have accused the administration of glossing over difficult parts of American history. "It's...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s new redistricting system flipped a congressional district to Republicans, giving them a House majority
Want more Virginia politics news? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Republican Jen Kiggans ousted Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria in the 2nd Congressional District in Hampton Roads. You know what really defeated Luria? It wasn’t inflation or crime or her role in the Jan. 6 committee investigations into...
wvtf.org
Virginia has two special elections on the horizon
The November election may be over, but voters aren't done yet. Sometimes it seems like the voting never really ends in Virginia, which has two special elections on the horizon for the General Assembly. In northern Virginia, voters will fill a seat vacated by former Delegate Mark Keam, who stepped down to take a position in the Biden administration. And, voters in Virginia Beach will also fill a vacancy in the state Senate created by Jen Kiggans, who was recently elected to Congress.
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
fox5dc.com
New Virginia transgender bill proposal
A new bill in Virginia would require transgender student-athletes to play on teams based on their biological sex. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Arlington with more details on the controversial proposal.
WJLA
Brrr! Temps approach freezing as DMV high school football playoffs heat up
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you've stepped outside, you know it's winter coat and hat weather. Now imagine having to tackle people in this!. That's what student-athletes across the DMV face Friday night as they play for the right to inch closer to a state title, all the while temps continue to drop toward the freezing mark.
Sporting News
'We're together': How 10 former Virginia football coaches will honor players killed in shooting
Tributes have been pouring in after a tragic shooting killed three Virginia football players last week, and the program's former coaches will be standing in solidarity this weekend by wearing full Virginia gear on the sidelines of their respective schools. Washington State running backs coach Mark Atuaia, a former assistant...
Comments / 0