Which Michigan Winter Weather Driver Are You? One of These Three
The snowflakes are falling, but you've got somewhere you've got to be. So you fire up the car or truck or SUV, you get behind the wheel, and you begin your adventure. Probably not long after leaving the comfort and safety of your own driveway, you begin to question why anyone else needs to be on the road too. It seems like all the other drivers are crazy! But truth be told, it's always like that - the winter weather just shines a brighter spotlight on the issue.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
Enchanted Borealis Trail Hikes at Two Michigan State Parks
Are you a fan of hiking? Be prepared for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two Michigan state parks in December. What makes these trail hikes so special is not only snow, but lanterns, holiday lights, and campfires. According to mlive.com:. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park...
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan
Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
There’s One Michigan Location Where Deer Hunters Shouldn’t Eat Their Kill
There is nothing like a Michigan hunting camp for the firearm whitetail deer season, but you better make sure your camp is not near this area if you plan to eat your kill. For generations, deer camp has been a ritual for many Michigan hunters for as long as I can remember. A group of hunters gets together in that place for the annual firearm deer season in hopes of harvesting that big buck.
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
No Surprise – Study Says Michigan is the State With the Worst Potholes
Coming as a surprise to absolutely no one in our state, Michigan has been ranked as the state with the worst potholes. Duh. A few years ago, Gretchen Whitmer built her gubernatorial campaign on the promise that she would 'Fix the damn roads.' Of course, that notion appealed to a lot of people in our state but turned out to be a monumental task that hasn't exactly come to fruition.
Is Michigan Full Of Grinches? We’re Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets
They say that the spirit of the holidays is about spreading cheer, not receiving it. They say that the true joy of the holiday season is the feeling you get when you see a loved one open a present you purchased or made for them. In fact- it shouldn't even matter if you get a single present under your tree.
Major Michigan Cities as Popular Thanksgiving Foods
Who's the turkey? Who's the stuffing? Who's the green bean casserole?. We imagine a dozen major Michigan cities as your favorite (?) Thanksgiving foods, and share our reasons why. Detroit's the Turkey. Whether we like it or not, Detroit's the engine of the state. It only makes sense that it's...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Odd Ranking for Christmas Spirit in Michigan
I love the holiday season. I love the excitement with friends and family. One of the best parts about the holidays for me is watching my kids experience the season and all that comes along with it. To say my Christmas spirit increased after having kids is an understatement. I...
We’re Number One! Michigan Is Now The Worst State For Potholes
You've probably always thought Michigan had the worst potholes in America but now thanks to a study done by insurance company Quote Wizard you have proof. Michigan.gov says Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan's seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. When moisture seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the ground to expand and push the pavement up creating a gap.
The Best Restaurants With Fireplaces In Mid Michigan
When I woke up this morning there was zero snow on the ground. Although snow was in the forecast, I didn't think we would get much. The ground is covered as of the time I'm writing this and it looks cold outside. I am forty eight years old. Ten years...
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Oh Christmas Tree! Largest Singing Holiday Tree in U.S. Shines Bright in Michigan
It's a tree even Clark Griswold himself would envy. Getting a star on top may be tricky, but trust us, this tree shines pretty brightly on its own. The Mona Shores High School Singing Christmas Tree is back again this year to brighten everyone's holiday season. Featuring over 200 high school choir students from Mona Shores High School in Muskegon singing atop a five-story tree, the tree is the largest singing Christmas Tree in the country. Filled with the sounds of the season and sparkling with over 25,000 lights, it is also the 4th largest singing tree in the world.
