In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO